Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - November 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with the Utah Jazz in an exciting regular-season game at Vivint Arena on Thursday. A win in this game would give both teams a much-needed boost in the tough round of fixtures coming forward.

The Indiana Pacers will head to Denver to face off against the Nuggets on Wednesday. With Nikola Jokic out, the Nuggets look a bit short-handed. It will give the Pacers a strong chance of getting to a win and help boost their morale for the game the next day against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz came into the game against Indiana on the back of an impressive 110-98 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points on the night on 55% shooting from the field. He will be hoping to inspire the Jazz team to another brilliant performance against the Pacers at home on Thursday.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, November 11, 10:00 PM ET [Friday, November 12, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

After going off to a slow start, the Indiana Pacers are slowly but steadily looking to be finding their way. The team currently has a 4-7 record and sits in 13th position in the Eastern Conference. Utah are one of the best teams in the league and if the Pacers want to have any chance against them, they will have to put up a splendid performance. A win would be a great result for the team, as it would help them improve their record and give them a much-needed boost for the games ahead.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been one of the best players for the Indiana Pacers this year. He is currently averaging 19.3 PPG and 10.9 RPG on 58.9% shooting from the field. The 25-year-old had a 17 point double double in the Indiana Pacers' win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The team will need something similar from him if they want to defeat the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - T.J. McConnell, G - Caris LeVert, F - Chris Duarte, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Utah Jazz Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have started their 2021-22 season amazingly well. They hold an 8-3 record and sit in second place in the Western Conference. The team faced two consecutive defeats against the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic but bounced back with a brilliant win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. A win against the Indiana Pacers would be a great boost for them, as the Jazz face tough teams like the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors in the coming week.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is the reigning defensive player of the year. He offers the team defensive stability and rim protection, which has helped the team excel into becoming one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The French center is averaging 14.6 PPG and a league-high 15.9 RPG. He will be very important against the Pacers as the Jazz will need him to stop Domantas Sabonis. Gobert will be hoping to continue his brilliant form and produce a big night against the Pacers on Thursday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

Pacers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have been in terrific form this season. They have some amazing players like Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley all of whom are capable of producing match-winning performances. Considering the two teams, the Jazz definitely have a better roster and look like the likely winners in this encounter at the Vivint Arena.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Jazz game?

All NBA games will be made available on the official NBA app. The Pacers vs Jazz game will also be locally telecast on the AT&T SportsNet and Bally Sports Indiana.

Edited by Diptanil Roy