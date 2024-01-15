Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | January 15, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz is one of the nightcaps on Monday's loaded MLK slate in the NBA. The Pacers take on the red-hot Jazz in Utah. It will be the second to last game as the league showcases a full Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule. Utah is favored at home.

Let’s take a look at the betting tips and lines for the contest, as well as the injury reports and game predictions.

It is the second meeting between the two teams. The Pacers blew out the Jazz at home 134-118 back in November.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz will tip off at 9 p.m. ET. The game takes place in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will air on Bally Sports Indiana and Jazz+ as well as KJZZ locally in Utah. Betting lines are courtesy of ESPN Bet.

Spread: Jazz -7.5

Moneyline: Indiana Pacers (+220) vs Utah Jazz (-270)

Total: 245.5

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Utah is the hottest team in the league with a five-game win streak. It is also a solid 14-5 at home in the elevation of Utah. Tonight's encounter on the road will be a tough test for Indiana.

Both teams win with their offense. The Jazz are sixth in the West in scoring with 116.4 points per game. They are fourth in offensive rating.

The Pacers, meanwhile, were once the top-rated offense in the league and highest scoring team. They have slipped a bit without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton. They are now 11th in offensive rating and will still be without their star, who is resting his hamstring injury. Indiana is still a well-distributing team, leading the league with 31.1 assists per game.

The Pacers are 10-8 on the road. It will be an uphill climb for the undermanned Pacers to pull off the upset, but they could be the ones to end the Jazz win streak.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups

The Pacers will be without Haliburton. Aaron Nesmith is also listed as a game-time decision. Indiana’s probable starters will be Myles Turner, Benedict Mathurin, Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield. The Pacers like to rotate their starters, though.

The Jazz have no players listed on the injury report. They will trot out their usual starters with Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Simone Fontecchio, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Utah also frequently rotates its starters.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

The Pacers could be a sneaky play if the Jazz are due for a loss after a five-game win streak—however, most bettors like to ride the hot train to keep the winning streak alive.

Lauri Markkanen is the best player on the floor and could be a safe bet to go over his points prop. His number is listed at around 25.5. Markkanen averages 23.7 points per game but gets the usage that could put him over the top.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The Pacers will have a tough test to stop the Jazz at home. They have been a much better team in Utah and are rolling. Indiana has struggled without its floor general Haliburton and will need a good shooting night and plenty of 3s to pull off the upset. However, the Jazz’s defense is not stout, so Indiana could shoot its way to end Utah’s win streak.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!