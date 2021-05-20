Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - 3 Key player matchups to watch out for | NBA Play-In Tournament 2021

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will face off for one last time this season to determine the eighth seed from the Eastern Conference for the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The two sides have already played three high-scoring games this year, with the Wizards winning all of those matchups.

Eight Indiana Pacers scored in double digits as Nate Bjorkgren's men cruised to a 144-117 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. In comparison, the Washington Wizards looked hapless in their NBA Play-In Tournament opener against the Boston Celtics and lost 100-118.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Key player matchups to look out for

Given the do-or-die situation at hand, stars such as Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will have a point to prove after a paltry display against the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers will want to build on the chemistry they found against the Hornets to showcase that they're not a dysfunctional unit.

As such, the game could break down into individual matchups with some players trying to go the extra mile. On that note, let's look at three key matchups that could impact the fortunes of the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards in tonight's play-in game.

#1 Malcolm Brogdon vs Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been the primary driving force behind the Washington Wizards of late, but he struggled immensely from the field against the Celtics on Tuesday. He finished with 20 points but shot just 6-of-18 from the field.

Westbrook lacked explosiveness in that game, but he has a habit of switching on the afterburners in dire situations. He could drag the Washington Wizards across the finish line on his own if afforded the opportunity, and the Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon would try to prevent that.

Brogdon returned from a hamstring injury against the Hornets. He recorded 16 points and eight assists in just 21 minutes of action. The 2017 Rookie of the Year is questionable for tonight's game, but if he does start, he'll have the unenvious task of keeping Westbrook quiet while being the primary ball-handler for the Pacers.

#2 Domantas Sabonis vs Robin Lopez

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis was at the heart of the Indiana Pacers' win against the Charlotte Hornets with a stat line of 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists. Aside from shooting three-pointers regularly, there's no aspect where Sabonis does not contribute to the Pacers. He can score or create for his teammates from the low-post and is dominant on the glass on both ends of the court.

.@Dsabonis11 was dominant 💪



14 PTS | 21 REB | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/5FO8UVbCpD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 19, 2021

Against him will be the Washington Wizards' uncanny paint savant Robin Lopez. Lopez can certainly hold his own while defending the rim, but scoring from the low post has been his biggest utility of late. Lopez's right-handed hook shots have been hard to defend for even the burliest of big men this season. He's averaged a career-high 65.6% accuracy from the field in this shot category this season.

The winner of this battle would determine which team dominates the paint.

#3 Justin Holiday vs Bradley Beal

Justin Holiday

Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards in scoring this season by averaging 31.3 points per game, but he's clearly struggled with his hamstring in the last two matchups. Despite moving a bit gingerly, Beal was able to get into his flow in the second half against the Celtics. He won't be at his 100%, but if he catches fire, he could easily burn the Indiana Pacers to toast.

Guarding the Washington Wizards' primary scorer will be Justin Holiday. Holiday's 6'6 frame will allow him to get into the face of Beal and cut down the space that the latter gets. Holiday is also a decent three-point shooter who made 38.2% of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game this season. With other Indiana Pacers players attacking the paint, Holiday can camp behind the arc and get a few good looks.

Also read: Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21