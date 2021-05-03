Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will complete their two-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA when they take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Monday.

The Pacers and Wizards are seeded ninth and tenth, respectively, as they look to make the play-in tournament. The Indiana Pacers are coming off a monumental 152-95 win over the OKC Thunder in their last outing.

The Indiana Pacers scored over 40 points in each of their first three quarters. All-Star Domantas Sabonis notched up a huge triple-double, ending the night with 26 points, 14 assists and 19 rebounds. Doug McDermott added a team-high 31 points as well.

Domantas Sabonis became the third player with a first-half triple double since 1997-98! 🤯@Dsabonis11: 26p/19r/14a in @Pacers W pic.twitter.com/RKkwNxZWCK — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards lost to the Dallas Mavericks 124-125 in a closely contested matchup. The Wizards had to rally back after conceding a 12-point lead in the first quarter, but Dorian-Finney Smith's clutch three-pointer in the dying moments of the game floored Scott Brooks' men.

Nevertheless, Russell Westbrook continued his rich vein of form, scoring 42 points, nine assists and ten rebounds, but fell short of his 32nd triple-double of the season. His partner in crime, Bradley Beal, had 29 points on the night.

Russell Westbrook tied his season-high with 42 points on 17-30 FG tonight.#WizMavs | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/0j3kGvk8wy — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 2, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have listed several players in their injury report for this game.

Among those listed as questionable are Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Goga Bitadze (ankle). Meanwhile, Edmond Sumner (knee) is listed as probable.

Three players are ruled out for this game - Myles Turner (toe), JaKarr Sampson (concussion) and TJ Warren (foot). While there is no update on Turner or Sampson's return, Warren has been ruled out for the season.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a relatively healthy roster and have reported no injuries apart from Deni Avdija (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (ACL), who have been ruled out for the season.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will likely play their strongest available lineup in this game.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are likely to start in the backcourt, while forwards Doug McDermott and Edmond Sumner will likely partner Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt.

From the reserves, TJ McConnell, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will likely stick to their recent regular starting lineup as well.

Russell Westbrook and Raul Neto are likely to start as the guards, while Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Alex Len are expected to retain their places in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Davis Bertans, Daniel Gafford and Ish Smith are expected to receive the most minutes among the Washington Wizards' reserves.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.