×
Create
Notifications

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament
Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Preview

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Capital One Arena on Friday. After enduring a narrow one-point defeat against the Hornets in their first game, the Pacers will look for a win against the Wizards to get their campaign back on track.

The Pacers played well in their season opener, but LaMelo Ball starred with 31 points on the night to secure a 123-122 win for the Hornets. Domantas Sabonis secured a double-double, bagging 33 points and 15 rebounds while shooting at 68.4% from the field. He will hope to continue the same form for the Pacers when they take the floor against the Wizards on Friday.

GOT 'EM!The squad had a surprise for Coach Unseld after his first win as a Head Coach! #DCAboveAll https://t.co/tqQXpVOzNU

Meanwhile, after going winless in the preseason, the new-look Wizards started their regular-season campaign with an impressive 98-83 win against the Toronto Raptors. They will hope to continue their winning run by putting up another impressive performance against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers have a lengthy injury list for their game against the Washington Wizards. TJ Warren, Caris LeVert and Kelan Martin are out of the game as they are recovering from injuries.

Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb were all part of the Pacers team that faced the Hornets on Wednesday. However, they have been listed as questionable for this game.

Player NameStatus Reason 
Justin HolidayQuestionableLeft Ankle Sprain
Jeremy LambQuestionableRight Wrist Sore
Torrey CraigQuestioable Left Shoulder Sore
TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture
Caris LeVertOutLower Back Sore
Kelan MartinOutLeft Hamstring Strain
📍 D.C. https://t.co/f2IuRRVenJ

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors
Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards will also be without a few players for their game against the Pacers.

Their star player, Bradley Beal, is listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion. Anthony Gill is also doubtful for this game due to a right calf strain. Other Wizards players who have been reported as out of this game against the Pacers are Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Cassius Winston.

Player Name Status Reason 
Bradley BealQuestionable Right Hip Contusion
Anthony GillQuestionable Right Calf Strain
Thomas Bryant Out Left Knee Injury
Rui Hachimura OutNot with Team
Cassius Winston Out Left Hamstring Strain

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup they deployed against the Hornets. Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte were phenomenal in that game, and seem to be a promising backcourt for the Pacers.

The frontcourt will likely feature the likes of Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis. Holiday was listed as probable for the first game, but he started and looked sharp in the 25 minutes he played. Myles Turner should feature as a center against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards

How you're going to feel after you get your tickets to the Home Opener tomorrow night! 😤Find your seat and come watch us take on the Pacers at @CapitalOneArena! #DCAboveAll

The Wizards have listed Bradley Beal as questionable for this game. If the Wizards decide to rest him, Raul Neto could start in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie. The frontcourt will likely have the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Daniel Gafford should take up the center position for the Wizards, with Montrezl Harrell coming in the rotation.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard: Malcolm Brogdon; Shooting Guard: Chris Duarte; Small Forward: Justin Holiday; Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis; Center: Myles Turner.

Also Read

Washington Wizards

Point Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard: Raul Neto; Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma; Center: Daniel Gafford.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी