Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. Washington has the worst record in the league and is 15th in the East with a 9-44 record. Indiana is fourth in the same conference with a 29-23 record.

The two teams have played each other 195 times in the regular season, with the Pacers leading 108-87. This will be their second game this season, with Indy winning the previous game 115-103 on Nov. 24. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points, while Alex Sarr had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (-450) vs. Wizards (+350)

Spread: Pacers (-9.5) vs. Wizards (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o239) vs. Wizards -110 (u239)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards preview

While the Pacers are on a two-game losing streak, they have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. They are 6-4 over the past 10 games with 14-14 record on the road.

Indy will play the second leg of a back-to-back contest after suffering a 128-115 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Pascal Siakam had 24 points, while Thomas Bryant, Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton had 18, 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Wizards have been the worst team in the league and are on a three-game losing streak. They are 3-7 in their past 10 games and have a 5-22 record at home. Washington acquired Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart before the trade deadline, but they aren’t expected to debut for the Wizards before the All-Star break.

Washington last played on Monday and lost 131-121 to the San Antonio Spurs. All nine players that the Wizards fielded in the game scored in double digits, with Tristan Vukcevic leading them with 18 points. Jordan Poole chipped in with 16 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards betting props

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 23.5. He has 23 points or more in three straight games. Against the Wizards’ struggling defense, he should easily score more than 23.5 points.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 22.5, a mark that the oddsmakers don’t favor him to cover. Poole averages 20.7 points on the season. We recommend going under on this prop.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a win on the road. The reason seems self-explanatory as the Wizards have struggled throughout the season. Bet on Indiana to cover the spread in a high-scoring game where the team total exceeds 239 points.

