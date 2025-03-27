Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Thursday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 42-30 record, while Washington is last with a 16-56 record.

The two teams have played each other 196 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 109-87 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Indy leading the series 2-0.

They last played on Feb. 12 when the Pacers won 134-130 in OT behind Obi Toppin’s 31 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The Wizards were led by Jordan Poole’s 42 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Mar. 27, at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (-550) vs. Wizards (+400)

Spread: Pacers (-11) vs. Wizards (+11)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o234.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u234.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards preview

Both teams will play the second leg of back-to-backs after being in action on Wednesday as well.

Indiana is coming off a 120-119 home loss to the LA Lakers on a LeBron James buzzer-beater. Seven Pacers scored in double digits, including the starting 5. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double of 16 points and 18 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points off the bench to lead the team in scoring.

The Pacers are in the midst of a three-way battle with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons for the fourth place in the standings. Thursday’s game is a good opportunity for Indiana to extend its lead.

The Wizards have the second-worst record in the league and are out of playoff contention. They have struggled the entire season but are coming off a 119-114 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Alex Sarr led the team with 24 points, while Jordan Poole and Justin Champagnie had 18 points each.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards betting props

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 18.5. He has crossed that prop in just two of the past five games. Expect a big game from Hali and bet on the over.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 14.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a lopsided win on the road. We expect the same. Indiana should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 234.5 points.

