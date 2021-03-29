Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Combined 5 - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers, who have won their last two games, travel to the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Indiana Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference and have relied on the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, have struggled with injuries all season and are 13th in the Western Conference. Bradley Beal has been prolific consistently, while Russell Westbrook has also been close to his best in recent weeks.

The Washington Wizards returned to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons in their last outing, with Russell Westbrook producing a massive triple-double. Daniel Gafford came off the bench for his first appearance and also made an impact, returning with 13 points and five rebounds.

Pacers vs Wizards Match Prediction

Domantas Sabonis has been the best player for the Indiana Pacers this season.

Caris LeVert has missed many games this season through injury but appears to be returning to his best.

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon have both produced more than 20 points per game, while Myles Turner and Justin Holiday have also contributed key buckets.

The Pacers have multiple absentees like TJ Warren and Doug McDermott but have managed to consistently produce victories. The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, are having a massively underwhelming season. That is despite Bradley Beal’s imperious performances and Russell Westbrook’s improvement in the past few weeks.

Considering the Wizards' inconsistency in defence, the Indiana Pacers are the favorites to win this game. On that note, let's take a look at a hypothetical combined 5 of the two teams.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Combined 5

Point Guard – Bradley Beal | Shooting Guard – Russell Westbrook | Small Forward – Caris LeVert. | Power Forward – Domantas Sabonis | Center – Myles Turner.

Despite the Washington Wizards’ struggles, Bradley Beal would be an automatic starter in this hypothetical lineup.

He has been the most prolific scorer in the league this season, producing more than 31 points per game. Considering his numbers and overall scoring efficiency of more than 53%, he warrants a place ahead of the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon.

Bradley Beal continues to produce mind-boggling numbers for the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook takes the shooting guard position, considering the fact that he has been a triple-double machine of late.

His performances have mostly gone in vain, but the Washington Wizards seem to have turned things around in their last game. Westbrook produced 19 points, ten assists and 19 rebounds in that game and will look to lead his side to victories in the next few games.

Caris LeVert takes up the shooting-guard position despite recently returning from injury and missing a few games this season. The Indiana Pacers have their faith in Caris LeVert, who will look to come up with a big performance.

22 PTS | 15 REB | 5 AST



another big night from @Dsabonis11 💪 pic.twitter.com/OA0XsHG36j — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2021

Domantas Sabonis has been the major driving factor behind the success the Indiana Pacers have had this season.

He is a no-brainer for the small forward spot, as he is averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sabonis has started all the 44 games the Indiana Pacers have played this season.

third game of the season with 7+ blocks for @Original_Turner 😤



🗣️ DPOY pic.twitter.com/NJvMOLRdIx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2021

The Washington Wizards’ struggles at the center position mean Myles Turner walks into the lineup, although the Wizards have an option in Daniel Gafford.

Turner is averaging 12.7 points and has been the defensive mainstay for the Pacers. He has produced a whopping 3.5 blocks and 5.1 defensive rebounds per game.