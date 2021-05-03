Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an exciting matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, the Indiana Pacers will lock horns with the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Both teams will meet for the second time this season.

The Washington Wizards are in good form, winning eight of their last ten matches. However, they are coming off a narrow 124-125 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis' return was well-timed, as he rallied the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 thrashing of the OKC Thunder. For the Indiana Pacers, it is now an opportunity to seek revenge against the Wizards after they lost their first meeting 124-132 in March.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, May 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday 4th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Indiana Pacers Preview

OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference (30-33), with nine games left in the regular season. As things stand, they are in line to feature in the newly-introduced play-in tournament for a shot at playoff action.

Advertisement

It has been a bumpy run for the Indiana Pacers, who have gone 5-5 in their last ten games. With the availability of Sabonis, though, the Pacers will hope for better returns.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert have also been exceptional for the Indiana Pacers. Both players are major contributors to their offense, averaging 20 and 19 points per game, respectively.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis has been the key to the Indiana Pacers' success in recent times. He is on his second consecutive double-double season.

Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double in the FIRST HALF 😳



22 Pts

11 Reb

11 Ast



Pacers held a 82-46 halftime lead on the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/a5TCxDirxr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers forward is having the best season of his career. He is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. In his last outing against the OKC Thunder, he recorded 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in only 29 minutes of play.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Edmond Summer l Small Forward - Doug McDermott l Power Forward - Oshae Brissett | Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Washington Wizards Preview

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have found renewed intensity and are running through almost every team in their path. The Wizards are on an 8-2 run, losing the two games in this period by a combined four points difference. Even as the team does a great job scoring, a lot more work has to be done in protecting their basket.

Bradley Beal is worth an honorable mention, as he has been sensational for the Washington Wizards this season. Beal will have another opportunity to add to his tally against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook has unlocked another level this season with the Washington Wizards. The veteran is in the fourth triple-double season of his career and does not look like slowing down any time soon.

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook is under appreciated. 😤 pic.twitter.com/7MTo93jBfv — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 29, 2021

In 57 games for the Washington Wizards this season, he is averaging 21.9 points, 11 assist, and 11.2 rebounds per game. Russell has shown that he can produce on any given night. Against the Mavericks on May 1st, he was just shy of another triple-double, as he recorded 42 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Bradley Beal l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Pacers vs Wizards Prediction

The Washington Wizards will look to sweep the Indiana Pacers in their regular-season series but could have a tough time achieving it. An effective Pacers offense could severely punish the Wizards.

In the end, it could all boil down to who is capable of scoring more. With the way Westbrook and Beal are playing, the Washington Wizards are the clear favorites. Whatever the outcome, it is expected to be a very close fast-paced game.

Advertisement

Where to watch the Pavers vs Wizards game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards will be aired live on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.