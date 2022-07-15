Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - July 15th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Washington Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday. It will be the final game at the Summer League for both sides.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a comfortable 101-87 victory against the Detroit Pistons, where their draft pick Bennedict Mathurin led the team’s scoring efforts. He scored a game-high 20 points, shooting an efficient 55.6% from the field.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, suffered a 88-106 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans. Most of the players got good game time, with Vernon Carey Jr. scoring an efficient 83.3% from the field.

The Pacers have lost just one game so far, giving them the edge – but the Wizards will look to come out stronger in their final fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Friday, July 15; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, July 16; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Chris Duarte brings experience to the Pacers' Summer League roster

The Pacers have made a solid impact in the Las Vegas Summer League so far, losing just one game – by a close margin. The Charlotte Hornets gave them a tough fight, but the Pacers were able to walk away with a 96-84 win. Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte combined for 39 points.

The subsequent match-up – against the Sacramento Kings – led to a narrow 96-103 defeat, with the game turning into a 3-point showdown. The Pacers were out-done 18-9 from beyond the arc, which made it harder for them to make a comeback.

The Pacers then faced-off against the Pistons – with Isaiah Jackson’s performance making the difference. He was active on both ends of the floor, recording 14 points and four blocks to help the Pacers secure a convincing 87-101 win.

The Indiana Pacers will look to carry that momentum into the next game, with an emphasis on getting going early.

Key Player – Bennedict Mathurin

Rookie forward Bennedict Mathurin has proved his worth to the Pacers organization, being consistently good over the first three games. He scored 23 points against the Hornets – shooting an efficient 56.3%.

Over the subsequent games, Mathurin has been able to add value on the boards as well as the defensive end – showcasing his energy. He will play an important role against the Washington Wizards to help them secure a statement win.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Guard – Andrew Nembhard | Guard – Aaron Nesmith | Forward – Terry Taylor | Forward – Bennedict Mathurin | Center – Isaiah Jackson

Washington Wizards Preview

Johnny Davis will look to make a bigger impact against the Pacers

The Washington Wizards started their Summer League campaign with a well-fought contest against the Pistons.

Jordan Schakel made a solid contribution. He scored a game-high 24 points, shooting 42.9% from the field – while staying active on the defensive end as well. However, the Wizards lost by a six-point margin.

The subsequent match-up resulted in a sizable 97-72 win against the Phoenix Suns, with all players contributing to the team’s total. Vernon Carey Jr. stood out, recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds; making a solid impact.

However, multiple players struggled to convert their field goals, while the Pelicans enjoyed a strong contribution by their bench – in the ensuing game. The Pelicans ousted the Wizards 88-106, and the Wizards will look to bounce-back from their tough night.

Key Player - Vernon Carey Jr.

Big-man Vernon Carey Jr. has been an efficient contributor over the last two games, racking up points and rebounds effectively. His size will play a major role against the Pacers’ attacking style of play.

Vernon Carey Jr. has proven to be an effective rim protector as well - stepping up in some tough situations. He should look to get aggressive early, building his energy throughout the game.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Guard – Pierria Henry | Guard – Johnny Davis | Forward – Isaiah Todd | Forward – Jordan Schakel | Center – Vernon Carey Jr.

Pacers. vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have the upper hand against the Washington Wizards, given their team composition and chemistry. Bennedict Mathurin has found his footing and contributed effectively so far, alongside some experienced youngsters on their roster.

The Wizards, however, gave us a glimpse of what they’re capable of – against the Phoenix Suns – and will be looking to secure a win. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top, between the two teams.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards?

The Pacers’ game against the Wizards will be broadcast on ESPN 2. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

