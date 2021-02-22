Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - February 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Baylor Bears (17-0, 9-0) will look to continue their undefeated season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones (2-16, 0-13) on Tuesday.

Standing as one of the few undefeated teams in the country, the Baylor Bears come into this game having 5 straight matches postponed. The team last played against Texas en route to an 83-69 win on February 2.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones arrive in this game, having lost 12 straight. They rank last in the Big 12 division.

Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones vs Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 23, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones reacts to a foul call

Winless in the Big 12 conference, the Iowa State Cyclones have been a disaster thus far. They have failed to win a conference game and enters Tuesday's contest against the best team in the country.

Coach Steve Prohm will need to figure out a way to stand tall with the Baylor Bears elite squad. The Iowa State Cyclones' last win was on Dec. 20 in a 60-45 win against Jackson State.

In their last game, the Iowa State Cyclones suffered a 65-55 loss to Oklahoma, marking the team's 12th loss in a row. It handed them a record of 2-12 overall. The team will need to toughen up when it steps on the court against the Baylor Bears, who are #1 in the Big 12 standings.

Key Player -- Rasir Bolton

Rasir Bolton led the team in scoring against Oklahoma, putting up 14 points and 6 assists. Bolton serves as the Iowa State Cyclones' leading scorer with 15.7 for the season. He also has the most assists with 3.9, as well as the most rebounds at 4.8.

Prior to today’s game, Rasir Bolton’s family presented him a ball commemorating his 1,000th career point.



Congrats, Ra!

Bolton will need to be smart in defense, as he will need to contain one of college basketball's most revered guards in the country, Jared Butler.

Iowa State Cyclones' Predicted Line-up

F Javan Johnson, F Solomon Young, G Jaden Walker, G Rasir Bolton, C Jalen Coleman-Lands

Baylor Bears Preview

This program continues to show why the Baylor Bears are the best. The Bears will look to extend their 17-game win streak when they play the Iowa State Cyclones.

In his 18th season with the Baylor Bears, coach Scott Drew is having one of his best regular seasons to date. The team has a 9-0 conference record and completely shuts out anyone that stands in its way.

In their last win against Texas, the Baylor Bears made sure coach Shaka Smart's team would not get in the way of their quest to stay undefeated. The team needed a late surge to hold off Texas, and it walked away with a win to stay unbeaten.

Key Player -- Jared Butler

Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears talks with the media

The team's leading scorer, Jared Bulter is averaging 17.0 points and 5.2 assists for the season. Arguably the best guard in the country, Bulter has provided what his team has needed all season. The 6'3" junior guard has gone toe-to-toe with college basketball's best backcourt players and duos, and nobody has been able to guard him.

He's also helped establish a Baylor Bears backcourt of their own, with Davion Mitchell at the 2 and Jared Butler at the 1. The 1-2 combo punch is lethal to opposing defenses, and guards as well.

Baylor Bears' Predicted Lineup

F Flo Thamba, G Jared Butler, G Davion Mitchell, F Mark Vital, G MaCio Teague

Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction

This game is likely to further worsen Iowa State Cyclones' record this season. This team doesn't stand a chance against the nation's best.

The Baylor Bears will dominate from start to finish, utilizing their strong guard play to expose the Iowa State Cyclones' defense. Coach Prohm must make sure his defense will be ready when they face a high-scoring offense on Tuesday.

If the Baylor Bears win, the team will be 18-0, facing only West Virginia and Kansas to end the season.

Where to watch Iowa State vs Baylor?

The game can be watched live on ESPN+.