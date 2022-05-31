LA Lakers news roundup: Jayson Tatum honors Lakers icon Kobe Bryant with purple armband in Game 7 against Heat, Rob Pelinka considering trading Talen Horton-Tucker, and more | 31st May 2022

Heading into the biggest game of his career, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum turned to LA Lakers icon Kobe Bryant for inspiration. Tatum wore a purple #24 armband in Game 7 against the Miami Heat and led his team to a pulsating Eastern Conference Finals win.

The LA Lakers are playing hardball not just with Russell Westbrook but also if and when other teams come knocking. Talen Horton-Tucker could be a tantalizing option for rival teams, but GM Rob Pelinka will only think about a trade if an All-Star caliber player is available.

Austin Reaves, who quickly earned the trust and appreciation of Laker Nation for his heart and hustle, is unsure of playing in the Summer League. The undrafted rookie nailed a spot in the Lakers’ lineup by showcasing his wares in last year’s summer tournament.

Jayson Tatum honors boyhood idol and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum looked to the Black Mamba for inspiration in the biggest game of his career. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

In an ironic twist, the current Boston Celtics superstar recalled the iconic LA Lakers legend for inspiration in the biggest game of his already impressive career. Jayson Tatum rolled into the FTX Arena court wearing a purple armband that had the late Kobe Bryant’s #24 distinctly stitched into it.

When asked by a reporter about his thought process behind the act, Tatum readily answered:

“Today before I took my nap, I was watching some film and some moments from him and his career. This is the biggest game of my career thus far, and I wanted to wear that armband to honor him and kind of share that moment in a way.”

JT is an unabashed Kobe Bryant fanatic who eventually lived his dream of working out with the beloved LA Lakers great. The Black Mamba’s mentorship helped Tatum achieve his enormous potential since he was drafted by the Boston Celtics.

The strategy worked as Jayson Tatum made Kobe Bryant proud. The Boston franchise player finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in an all-around display of heart and determination.

He led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Finals since 2010 when the Paul Pierce led Celtics lost to Bryant’s LA Lakers.

Talen Horton-Tucker’s LA Lakers tenure is guaranteed unless GM Rob Pelinka gets an All-Star caliber player in return

Talen Horton-Tucker's spot is secured unless he can be part of a pakage deal for an All-Star. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Talen Horton-Tucker went from trade bait in this year’s trade deadline to nearly untradeable for LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. Reports surfaced back in February that to turn the Lakers’ season around, they were shopping THT for reinforcements.

At that time, there were no takers as no one reportedly valued Horton-Tucker more than what the LA Lakers were asking for in return. In a span of just over four months, Pelinka has supposedly changed his tune, considering trading THT only as part of a package for an All-Star.

ESPN came out with a report on Monday with a surprising stand by the Lakers front office:

“The Lakers are reportedly considering Talen Horton-Tucker untouchable unless they can build a package around him to get an All-Star caliber player.

The Lakers are trying their best to retool their roster for a shot at redemption after this season’s epic failure. LA’s offseason is long, and who knows what could happen between today and next season’s tip-off. THT’s situation with the Lakers could still change in an instant.

Austin Reaves mulling his Summer League future this year

Austin Reaves gets pointers from LeBron James in this bit of action. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Austin Reaves’ journey to the NBA started as an undrafted rookie. He battled his way through tough competition in the annual Summer League until the LA Lakers signed him. Reaves quickly showed the stuff he was made of every time former head coach Frank Vogel inserted him.

The 24-year-old combo guard credited his stint in last year’s Summer League for toughening him up and making his NBA debut a little less overwhelming.

Here’s what Reaves had to say about his past Summer League outing and his future in the annual tournament:

“I feel like I’ve always got something to prove. So, if I go and play, I’m going to play it like I play every other game. But last year, Summer League was fun. It gave me a perspective of really just the physicality of the game, the speed of the game. Last year, that helped a lot moving into my rookie year.”

Although his Summer League role is still uncertain, Reaves is already starting his preparations for next season alongside other young blood. He’s been working out in LA with Stanley Johnson, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Mason Jones.

