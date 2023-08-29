Iran vs Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain, the defending FIBA World Cup champions, will take on Iran in their third and final game of Round 1. While Spain aims to remain undefeated, Iran will be playing to win their first game of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

In the last two games, Spain defeated Cote d'Ivoire by 30 points and Brazil by 18 points. On the other hand, Iran lost to Cote d'Ivoire by 2 points and to Brazil by a stunning 41 points.

Regardless of these outcomes, both teams will look to win this final matchup of Round 1 of the FIBA World Cup.

Iran vs. Spain: Team rosters

Spain roster

Rudy Fernandez

Alberto Diaz

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Iran roster

Mohammadsina Vahedi

Navid Rezaeifar

Meisam Mirzaei

Behnam Yakhchali

Piter Girgoorian

Sajjad Mashayekhi

Mohammad Amini

Arsalan Kazemi

Hamed Ehaddadi

Matin Aghajanpour

Jalal Agha Miri

Hasan Aliakbari

Iran vs. Spain: Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Iran: 14/1, Spain: 1/200

Totals (O/U): 155.1

Spread: 33.5

Spain is the clear favorite for this game and rightfully so. The defending champions have shown no signs of weakness thus far. They have already secured first place in Group G after defeating Brazil by 18 points.

It is fair to say that going into this matchup, Team Spain will face little pressure and it might be an opportunity for them to practice some schemes in a game setting.

Iran came quite close to winning their outing against Cote d'Ivoire, and things would've been different if they had been able to pull off that win. However, they are out of contention to reach Round 2.

Expect Spain to come out and take an early lead, which may get out of control as the game progresses.

Iran vs. Spain: Head-to-Head

Iran and Spain have played four matches against each other in history, with Spain winning all four.

Iran vs. Spain: Game details

Teams: Iran vs. Spain.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET.

Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia.

