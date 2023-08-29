Iran vs Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain, the defending FIBA World Cup champions, will take on Iran in their third and final game of Round 1. While Spain aims to remain undefeated, Iran will be playing to win their first game of the FIBA World Cup 2023.
In the last two games, Spain defeated Cote d'Ivoire by 30 points and Brazil by 18 points. On the other hand, Iran lost to Cote d'Ivoire by 2 points and to Brazil by a stunning 41 points.
Regardless of these outcomes, both teams will look to win this final matchup of Round 1 of the FIBA World Cup.
Iran vs. Spain: Team rosters
Spain roster
- Rudy Fernandez
- Alberto Diaz
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Santiago Aldama
- Willy Hernangomez
- Usman Garuba
- Alex Abrines
- Sergio Llull
- Juan Nunez
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Joel Parra
Iran roster
- Mohammadsina Vahedi
- Navid Rezaeifar
- Meisam Mirzaei
- Behnam Yakhchali
- Piter Girgoorian
- Sajjad Mashayekhi
- Mohammad Amini
- Arsalan Kazemi
- Hamed Ehaddadi
- Matin Aghajanpour
- Jalal Agha Miri
- Hasan Aliakbari
Iran vs. Spain: Odds and Prediction
Moneyline: Iran: 14/1, Spain: 1/200
Totals (O/U): 155.1
Spread: 33.5
Spain is the clear favorite for this game and rightfully so. The defending champions have shown no signs of weakness thus far. They have already secured first place in Group G after defeating Brazil by 18 points.
It is fair to say that going into this matchup, Team Spain will face little pressure and it might be an opportunity for them to practice some schemes in a game setting.
Iran came quite close to winning their outing against Cote d'Ivoire, and things would've been different if they had been able to pull off that win. However, they are out of contention to reach Round 2.
Expect Spain to come out and take an early lead, which may get out of control as the game progresses.
Iran vs. Spain: Head-to-Head
Iran and Spain have played four matches against each other in history, with Spain winning all four.
Iran vs. Spain: Game details
Teams: Iran vs. Spain.
Date & Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET.
Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia.
