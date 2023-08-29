Iran vs Spain FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Round 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup may be drawing to a close, but there are still some interesting games to be played.

One of the last games of Group G is between Spain and Iran. This will be the final game of Round 1 for both of these teams, and will be the last time we see Iran in this year's tournament.

Iran vs. Spain, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Game details

Date: August 30, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta

Group: G - Brazil, Spain, Iran, Cote d'Ivoire

Iran vs. Spain, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Where to watch?

Fans can watch Iran and Spain face off on August 28 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This includes the upcoming matchup between Iran and Spain.

Here are the complete rosters of each team:

Team Spain roster

Rudy Fernandez

Alberto Diaz

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Team Iran roster

Mohammadsina Vahedi

Navid Rezaeifar

Meisam Mirzaei

Behnam Yakhchali

Piter Girgoorian

Sajjad Mashayekhi

Mohammad Amini

Arsalan Kazemi

Hamed Ehaddadi

Matin Aghajanpour

Jalal Agha Miri

Hasan Aliakbari

Spain and Iran will be an interesting matchup even though there is little to play for. Spain has already qualified for Round 2, and it is no longer possible for Iran to do so.

Spain will want to remain defeated in the World Cup, and will look to extend their all-time head-to-head lead against Iran to 5-0. On the other hand, Iran will want to win their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While this is a daunting task with all odds stacked against Iran, it does not mean they will surrender the game. They will come out tough and give it their best shot.

Ultimately though, it should be a comfortable win for Spain, who are expected to get themselves into a commanding position early on in this matchup.

