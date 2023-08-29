Iran vs Spain FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Round 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup may be drawing to a close, but there are still some interesting games to be played.
One of the last games of Group G is between Spain and Iran. This will be the final game of Round 1 for both of these teams, and will be the last time we see Iran in this year's tournament.
Iran vs. Spain, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Game details
Date: August 30, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta
Group: G - Brazil, Spain, Iran, Cote d'Ivoire
Iran vs. Spain, 2023 FIBA World Cup: Where to watch?
Fans can watch Iran and Spain face off on August 28 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This includes the upcoming matchup between Iran and Spain.
Here are the complete rosters of each team:
Team Spain roster
- Rudy Fernandez
- Alberto Diaz
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Santiago Aldama
- Willy Hernangomez
- Usman Garuba
- Alex Abrines
- Sergio Llull
- Juan Nunez
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Joel Parra
Team Iran roster
- Mohammadsina Vahedi
- Navid Rezaeifar
- Meisam Mirzaei
- Behnam Yakhchali
- Piter Girgoorian
- Sajjad Mashayekhi
- Mohammad Amini
- Arsalan Kazemi
- Hamed Ehaddadi
- Matin Aghajanpour
- Jalal Agha Miri
- Hasan Aliakbari
Spain and Iran will be an interesting matchup even though there is little to play for. Spain has already qualified for Round 2, and it is no longer possible for Iran to do so.
Spain will want to remain defeated in the World Cup, and will look to extend their all-time head-to-head lead against Iran to 5-0. On the other hand, Iran will want to win their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
While this is a daunting task with all odds stacked against Iran, it does not mean they will surrender the game. They will come out tough and give it their best shot.
Ultimately though, it should be a comfortable win for Spain, who are expected to get themselves into a commanding position early on in this matchup.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)