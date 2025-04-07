Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat star's status (April 7)

Andrew Wiggins has been a regular on the Miami Heat’s injury report recently, and that did not change for their home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Wiggins is dealing with a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the last five games. He is questionable for Monday's matchup as well.
Wiggins suffered the injury during a 122-112 win against the Atlanta Hawks on March 27. He ended that game with 16 points.
The Heat have secured a spot for the play-in tournament but are currently placed 10th, which could make their game a knockout. However, if they can move into the top two spots of the play-in tourney, they get two shots at making the playoffs.
Andrew Wiggins spoke about the frustration of seeing his team lose two straight games and being unable to do anything after Miami’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Wiggins said, via Heat Nation:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Definitely been frustrating, just because I want to be out there, playing with the guys and just fighting. I feel like this is a new thing for me. I feel like usually I play throughout the season a lot of games, but being hurt sucks.”
He, however, gave fans hope that his return might not be far away:
“Hopefully in the next couple of games I’ll find my way back on the court."
Wiggins was upgraded to questionable for the Milwaukee game but was ruled out before tipoff.
How has Andrew Wiggins fared against Philadelphia 76ers?
Andrew Wiggins has faced the Philadelphia 76ers 19 times as a part of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. He has an 8-11 record in those games and averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Wiggins has yet to face the Sixers after joining Miami midseason in 2025. If he is able to play Monday, coach Erik Spoelstra should be glad to have the former No. 1 pick back, as the team is also dealing with Tyler Herro’s thigh injury.
How and where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?
The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday at Kaseya Center. NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun will provide local coverage for the game. Fans also have the option to stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.