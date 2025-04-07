  • home icon
  Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat star's status (April 7)

Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat star's status (April 7)

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:33 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat star's status (April 7) (Image Credit: Imagn)

Andrew Wiggins has been a regular on the Miami Heat’s injury report recently, and that did not change for their home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Wiggins is dealing with a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the last five games. He is questionable for Monday's matchup as well.

Wiggins suffered the injury during a 122-112 win against the Atlanta Hawks on March 27. He ended that game with 16 points.

The Heat have secured a spot for the play-in tournament but are currently placed 10th, which could make their game a knockout. However, if they can move into the top two spots of the play-in tourney, they get two shots at making the playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins spoke about the frustration of seeing his team lose two straight games and being unable to do anything after Miami’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Wiggins said, via Heat Nation:

“Definitely been frustrating, just because I want to be out there, playing with the guys and just fighting. I feel like this is a new thing for me. I feel like usually I play throughout the season a lot of games, but being hurt sucks.”

He, however, gave fans hope that his return might not be far away:

“Hopefully in the next couple of games I’ll find my way back on the court."

Wiggins was upgraded to questionable for the Milwaukee game but was ruled out before tipoff.

How has Andrew Wiggins fared against Philadelphia 76ers?

Andrew Wiggins has faced the Philadelphia 76ers 19 times as a part of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. He has an 8-11 record in those games and averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Wiggins has yet to face the Sixers after joining Miami midseason in 2025. If he is able to play Monday, coach Erik Spoelstra should be glad to have the former No. 1 pick back, as the team is also dealing with Tyler Herro’s thigh injury.

How and where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday at Kaseya Center. NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun will provide local coverage for the game. Fans also have the option to stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

