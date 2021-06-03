Is Anthony Davis more important to the LA Lakers than LeBron James?

Anthony Davis and LeBron James' partnership was the defining advantage in the LA Lakers' championship run last season. However, the two stars may not be able to repeat that feat this year since the former remains a doubt to play in game six. The Lakers face elimination against the electric Phoenix Suns.

The Suns will arrive at Staples Center buoyed by their previous two wins, aided by the fact that Davis didn't play for six quarters of the last eight in the series. Given that he may not play again, LeBron James is going to have to come up with something special if they are to force a game seven back in Phoenix.

"We have another opportunity tomorrow to even the series and then go to Phoenix for a Game 7." @AntDavis23 on his groin injury, how he's feeling and the mindset going into tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/ttD4UulngQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 3, 2021

But even LeBron James can't do it all, especially at the age of 36. His Lakers teammates were extremely poor in game six and without Anthony Davis they struggled on both ends of the floor. That has given rise to the question of which All-Star is more important to the franchise's playoff hopes this year and in seasons to come.

Has Anthony Davis' importance to the LA Lakers grown greater than LeBron James'?

Anthony Davis struggled in game one

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only competed in 27 games together this season, compared to 59 last year. That was mainly due to the fact that both players struggled with injuries, Davis in particular. The 28-year-old missed half of the season due to an Achilles injury and calf strain.

When he was out, the LA Lakers went 19-17 compared to winning 23 of 36 matchups when he played. Meanwhile, when LeBron James was out, the Lakers had a losing record of 12-15 and were 30-15 when he did play. But that was the regular season, where games are played under far different circumstances from in the playoffs.

So far in their series against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis has been the deciding factor. Whether it be his poor performance in the LA Lakers' loss in game one, or his two 34-point, 10+ rebound performances in games two and three. In game four, Davis did not return from the locker room at half-time when the Lakers were down by four points and they subsequently lost by eight.

✨ 34 PTS, 11 REB for @AntDavis23

✨ LAL takes a 2-1 lead



AD becomes the first @Lakers player since Shaq with back-to-back 30p/10r games in the #NBAPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/UoNOFBh99K — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2021

Then there was Tuesday night when the LA Lakers were thoroughly beaten by the Suns in which Davis did not play any role. LeBron James had to lead the side with 24 points and seven assists, though he received little help from his teammates in terms of scoring.

Since Anthony Davis departed in game four, the LA Lakers have been outscored 161-127. However, it is his defensive attributes that are most crucial to the team. Frank Vogel and indeed LeBron James would both love the kind of contribution he provided in games two and three on offense.

Although overall Anthony Davis is no more important than LeBron James to the LA Lakers, his absence has been seismic in the playoffs. For this series in particular, the power forward's size and athleticism is required. The Lakers have the tough task of combatting the likes of DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder in the paint. On Tuesday night, Booker was dominant against Markieff Morris in the first half and finished with 30 points.

There is little you can do as a coach to replace a superstar such as Davis. His replacements, Morris and Montrezl Harrell, don't provide the same effectiveness on either end of the floor. In his three-and-a-half games so far, 'The Brow' averaged two blocks and had a defensive win share of .154.

On offense, he is an L.A. Lakers asset that opposition defenses often can't handle, and it's the same in this series. Although Ayton played well against him in game one, Anthony Davis bullied his opponent's in the following two matchups.

Should he miss out again on Thursday, LeBron James may be facing his first ever first-round exit. He can't carry this LA Lakers team alone.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar