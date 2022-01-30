Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers have struggled so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, and are no closer to figuring things out. The Lakers are currently ranked 9th in the Western Conference standings with a 24-26 record.

Although the team has never had a fully healthy roster at any point in the season, they have had enough talent available to guarantee wins. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook has not reached the heights many expected, while Anthony Davis continued to disappoint when it came to dominating in the paint.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Russ put in a Kobe Bryant-like performance last time out against the Charlotte Hornets in the absence of LeBron James and Davis. Even if it wasn't enough to secure the win, he reminded fans how lethal he could be offensively and getting so close to overturning a 20-point deficit.

The Lakers will end their six-game road trip tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, and they will undoubtedly have a better chance of winning with Davis. Seeing as LeBron James is out due to a knee injury, Laker fans will be hoping the No. 2 guy on the team is available.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have revealed the players on the injury report ahead of tonight's game against the Hawks, with Anthony Davis on the list. He is listed as "probable" with right wrist soreness.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. https://t.co/6o45sDaP3E

Davis hurt his wrist after an awkward landing against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter to successfully saw out the game. Although a scan revealed no fractures or bone bruises, he sat out the game against the Hornets.

A few hours before tip-off against Charlotte, head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Davis would not feature due to swelling in his wrist. Although the head coach said the team isn't worried about what appears to be a minor issue, Davis' frail nature has made fans anxious.

However, Davis' current status on the injury report is good news for the Lakers, as there is a decent chance he will suit up tonight against the Hawks. Since his return from a one-month absence due to a knee injury, he has been world-class for the Purple and Gold.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says.

Defensively, he would also be a big boost as the Lakers attempt to shut down the second-best offense in the league. The three-time block champion is averaging 23.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 52.4% from the field.

