Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Boston Celtics tonight in a showdown between two of the most historic franchises in NBA history. Both teams have gotten off to a much slower start than anticipated, and the two sides should be more determined than ever to pull out a victory. The Lakers are in the middle of a losing streak, as the team has lost two consecutive games to the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Lakers, as the team has struggled with some inconsistent play.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis career record:



68-24 (.739) with LeBron

225-263 (.461) without LeBron



AD had 1 playoff series win and 2 playoff appearances in 7 years without LeBron. Anthony Davis career record:68-24 (.739) with LeBron225-263 (.461) without LeBronAD had 1 playoff series win and 2 playoff appearances in 7 years without LeBron. https://t.co/09jzRc7yu2

As of now, the team finds themselves with a 8-8 record on the season. This Lakers team has been banged up throughout the opening months of the season, including injuries to superstar LeBron James, but the team has fought to keep them afloat in the standings. After losing Wednesday's game to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers have a challenging couple of road games coming up, including tonight's matchup against the Boston Celtics as well as a matchup next week against the New York Knicks.

Although the Lakers have struggled at times, it hasn't been from the play of star forward Anthony Davis. The team might sit at 8-8, but Davis has been a major reason why they have had any sort of success this year. So far ths year, Davis is currently averaging 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. The 28-year-old forward is also shooting 51.5% from the floor.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game against the Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. Davis has been dealing with a right thigh contusion. During the Lakers game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis appeared to take a knee to his right hip. Davis looked to be in discomfort, but would eventually return to the game. He went on to finish the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

As hinted before, this is going to be a crucial road trip for the Los Angeles Lakers. After losing a tough one to the MIlwaukee Bucks, the team currently has four more games on the road, including two playoff teams from the previous year. The Lakers are potentially expected to welcome LeBron James back, and that should give the team a sizeable boost. But with how impressive Anthony Davis has been in starting out the year, there's no doubt they need him to play more than ever. In his last six games, Davis has gone on to average 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 54.1% from the field.

Not only has Davis put up big numbers across the board, he's been dominant on the defensive side of the ball. The talented forward has found himself in the middle of conversations surrounding the Defensive Player of the Year award. If the Lakers want a chance to put together a nice little winning streak, this might be a road trip in which the team can start to come together. Regardless of who steps onto the court each night, there's no doubt that the Lakers are going to need Anthony Davis to be at their best.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar