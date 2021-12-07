Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will be eager to get back into the win column following a close loss to home court rival LA Clippers.

The LA Lakers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics will be a rematch of the game that happened in Beantown. The Lakers were drubbed in that game despite LeBron James returning from a long layoff due to an abdominal strain.

Anthony Davis was tagged as questionable heading into the game against the LA Clippers. But the Lakers' starting center didn’t look bothered or even hindered on his way to a game-high 27 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. For someone who was supposedly suffering a sprained thumb, those were extremely impressive numbers.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "It starts with me...we've got to be better." Anthony Davis (27 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST) on the #Lakers struggles from the free throw line vs. the Clippers (13-for-21). "It starts with me...we've got to be better." Anthony Davis (27 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST) on the #Lakers struggles from the free throw line vs. the Clippers (13-for-21). https://t.co/aa8SmEJzsS

More importantly for the Los Angeles Lakers and Davis, they had a much-needed three-day rest before their rematch against the Boston Celtics. Counting the rest period between games after their triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers are as well-rested as any in the league.

The rest day between games and the three-day break before the game against the Boston Celtics is a welcome respite for Anthony Davis. With LeBron James going in and out of the lineup, it has been the eight-time All-Star who has carried the Los Angeles Lakers on his broad shoulders.

What is Anthony Davis’ status for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics?

Like LeBron James, Anthony Davis has been officially listed as probable. The current status is already an upgrade over the questionable tag before the game against the Clippers. If the 28-year old superstar played for three quarters on a day’s rest with a thumb sprain, it’s more than likely he will see action tonight.

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Lakers status report for Celtics game Tuesday night: Carmelo Anthony (flu-like symptoms; stomach illness; non-COVID related) is questionable. Anthony Davis (left thumb sprain) and LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) are probable. Lakers status report for Celtics game Tuesday night: Carmelo Anthony (flu-like symptoms; stomach illness; non-COVID related) is questionable. Anthony Davis (left thumb sprain) and LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) are probable.

It’s no secret that head coach Frank Vogel has been trying to find the right combination that will make the Lakers a better team. Through all of the changes, The Brow has been a constant in Vogel’s lineup. In James’ absence, Davis and Russell Westbrook have anchored the team to where they are now.

The LA Lakers absolutely need to play their superstars when healthy. It’s the only way they can figure out what works for them and what does not. Unless there is some huge development, Anthony Davis is expected to lace up for the Lakers against the Celtics.

