Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis has recently had multiple health and injury issues that have restricted his game time. The LA Lakers’ big man suffered a right thumb injury during the first minute of the game against the OKC Thunder. However, he played the entire game and finished with a stat line of 29 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists as the Lakers fell short by 35-24 in the final quarter to lose by 3 points.

Anthony Davis was listed as questionable for the Lakers’ loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he started the game but had to be withdrawn after just seven minutes due to a stomach illness. The 8-time All-Star had reportedly thrown up four times prior to tip-off as the Lakers lost their second straight game. In this article, we look at his chances of playing against the Charlotte Hornets later tonight.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against Charlotte Hornets?

Anthony Davis has again been listed as questionable for the match against the Charlotte Hornets due to the right thumb sprain. However, coach Frank l had claimed after the last game that a stomach flu forced Davis out of action despite him being fit enough to start.

Hence, while he is listed as questionable, the listed thumb injury should be minor enough for Anthony Davis to start the game, provided that he has sufficiently recovered from the stomach illness. While the Lakers are not expected to risk Anthony Davis unless he is 100% fit, him featuring in the last game means that he should be fit enough to face the Hornets tonight.

Hence, the big man can be expected to start, especially considering that the LA Lakers have lost both of their last two games and are currently also missing LeBron James. Apart from James, the likes of Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are all also unavailable for the match against the Hornets. Davis has a minor injury and would probably have played the entire game the last time around if not for the stomach illness.

