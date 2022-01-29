Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis made his return for the LA Lakers on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Nets after being sidelined for more than a month due to a knee injury. Even while playing limited minutes, AD was impactful on both ends.

Granted, he has been a bit cold since the start of the season and has been on the receiving end of fan trolling, along with first-time Laker Russell Westbrook. But his play since his return has been a breath of fresh air for the organization, especially defensively.

The Lakers (24-25), ninth in the Western Conference, have performed below expectations so far, flirting around the .500 mark.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis tonight:



31 Points

12 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Steals

Following Thursday night's loss at the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers continue to be desperate to get back to winning ways. They have lost six of nine games since a season-best, four-game winning streak.

It will be a tough matchup for the purple and gold against the exciting Charlotte Hornets (27-22). LeBron James and Westbrook might not suit up Friday night, which is why Davis' availability would be a big boost.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have just gotten AD back but might not see him play Friday night against the Hornets. According to the latest injury report, he is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness.

ATB Hardwood @atb_hardwood



- Out: Malik Monk (left groin soreness)



- Questionable: Lebron James (left knee soreness/effusion), Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness), Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness), Avery Bradley (stomach illness). #LakeShow injury report for tonight against the Hornets:- Out: Malik Monk (left groin soreness)- Questionable: Lebron James (left knee soreness/effusion), Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness), Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness), Avery Bradley (stomach illness). #LakeShow injury report for tonight against the Hornets:- Out: Malik Monk (left groin soreness)- Questionable: Lebron James (left knee soreness/effusion), Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness), Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness), Avery Bradley (stomach illness).

In the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Davis hurt his wrist but managed to get back in the game. He finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

When will Anthony Davis return?

The severity of Davis' injury is yet to be determined, but seeing as he returned in the Philadelphia game, the injury might not keep him out for an extended period. Nonetheless, there is no timeline for his return.

Depending on how the big man feels, there is a decent chance he will play against the Hornets on Friday night.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Davis has not been at his best since the start of the season. Regardless, his presence helped the Lakers remain a top-10 team defensively. His impact has not been felt on the offensive side as he has not been as dominant as many expect.

To weather the storm against the high-scoring Hornets, the Lakers will need their best defender. His versatility is a big plus for the Lakers, who have struggled to stay in front of their opponents for the better part of this season.

