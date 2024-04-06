Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 3x Blocks Leader's status (April 6)

LA Lakers released their injury report for the upcoming marquee contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, which features Anthony Davis tagged as questionable for their second and final matchup of the season series.

AD's status for the upcoming contest remains uncertain, as the Lakers medical staff will continue to monitor him in the morning shoot around to evaluate his condition to ensure there's no further risk of re-aggravating his knee injury amid playoff push.

With a record of 44-33, the LA Lakers aim to continue their momentum with a three-game winning streak as they welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers, who stand at 46-31. The Lakers enter the matchup as 4.5-point favorites over the Cavaliers, with the over/under set at 225.5 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In their recent clash on Wednesday, the Lakers secured a 125-120 win against the Washington Wizards. AD spearheaded the Lakers' effort with an impressive 35-point performance, propelling the team to victory.

Conversely, the Cavaliers faced a 122-101 defeat against the Phoenix Suns in their latest matchup on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers' scoring with 24 points in the losing effort.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis, who logged a personal best of 52 minutes this season during the double-overtime 128-124 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly strained his left knee after hyperextending it.

During the early stages of the fourth quarter, Davis was spotted on the sidelines with the Lakers' medical staff attending to his knee, conducting an examination.

Initially listed as questionable for the second night of the back-to-back, the nine-time All-Star was later re-evaluated and subsequently ruled out of participating in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Expand Tweet

Davis faced another injury setback recently. During the inaugural encounter between the Bucks and the Lakers, he sustained a shoulder injury. In the second half of the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket, Davis attempted to take a charge but received an elbow to the shoulder from the imposing 6-foot-11, 240-pound 'Greek Freak.'

Despite the injury, Davis continued to play through the discomfort, but his performance noticeably declined in the second half. He was limited to just eight points and displayed diminished aggression on the court. Throughout the game, the 31-year-old was frequently seen clutching his shoulder and grimacing in discomfort, indicating the extent of his injury.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers?

The marquee cross-conference matchup is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be aired locally on Spectrum Sports Net and WUAB CW 43 for home and away coverage, respectively.