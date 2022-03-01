Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. It's a showdown featuring a pair of Western Conference rivals that appear to be trending in different directions.

Coming off an eye-opening blowout loss at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, basketball fans around the world will be watching closely to see how the Lakers respond tonight against Dallas. The Lakers have continued to struggle with their play on the court and are in desparate need of a bounce-back performance. The team currently finds itself in ninth place in the West with an overall record of 27-33 this year.

With the Lakers attempting to make a push towards the playoffs in the Western Conference, fans are watching closely to see when fellow superstar Anthony Davis will return to the court. Davis suffered an injury before the NBA's All-Star break, and it's clear that the team will need him back in the lineup if they want a chance to gain some momentum in the standings.

Anthony Davis is officially out for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has officially been ruled out for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The superstar forward is currently dealing with a foot injury that has been described as a mid-foot sprain. It was announced that Davis would be re-evaluated in four weeks on February 17th and basketball fans will be anticipating an update from the organization in the coming weeks.

When Davis returns to the lineup, the Lakers are going to have to be ready to make a final push towards making a run in the playoffs. As of now, it would seem as if Los Angeles is set to find a spot in a potential play-in game in the Western Conference. There's still a chance that the team could defy the odds and put together a couple of strong performances to secure a spot in the playoffs, but that potential outcome could become problematic as teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors would be the "prize" for winning the play-in games.

Los Angeles will continue to battle their way to try to create some momentum in the Western Conference. With one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA, it's not going to be easy for the Lakers. If the team is going to want to have a fighting chance, they know they are going to need their other superstar forward back in the mix. Davis, when healthy, has been a productive force for the team this year. In 37 games this season, Davis has gone on to post averages of 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field.

