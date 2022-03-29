Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers have a few games left to salvage their season and Anthony Davis might be returning to the lineup soon. They continue their West road trip and will take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Texas. They are coming off a humiliating loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and are now officially the 10th seed in the West.

The LA Lakers had a 23-point lead against the Pelicans and they blew it all in the second half. They now hold the last play-in spot at 10th and the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs are just half a game behind them. They have the 2nd-toughest schedule remaining in the league and if they end up losing a few more games, they might find themselves out of the play-in tournament as well.

Anthony Davis' presence will certainly help the Lakers to stay afloat at the 10th spot or climb to the ninth seed. Hence, LA faithful is curious to know the rehabilitation timeline of their star forward.

Anthony Davis is officially listed as doubtful for the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis' status has been officially upgraded to doubtful for this clash. He was sidelined for the last 16 games and has missed a total of 37 games this season. They have a record of 17-20 with him on the floor. The LA Lakers have also listed LeBron James as doubtful due to an ankle sprain he suffered during the game against the Pelicans.

Davis is nearing his return, as per head coach Frank Vogel. He suffered a serious foot sprain that kept him out of action for nearly a month. He has reportedly had no setbacks in his rehabilitation process and went through full team practice for the first time since February.

According to coach Vogel, who spoke in the press conference addressing Davis' injury, things are looking positive.

"Positive sign. He went through full practice...He did all of our drill work and did some live scrimmaging, so we’re at a point now where it’s really about how he responds to that and the level of soreness he has coming out of this first live work. He’ll also be listed as doubtful for tomorrow."

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-an… Anthony Davis participated in a full practice for the first time yesterday but still has some steps to go before returning. Anthony Davis participated in a full practice for the first time yesterday but still has some steps to go before returning.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-an… https://t.co/mEuv9jxUoi

Davis might not lace up for this game but is expected to be on the floor soon enough. The LA Lakers play the Utah Jazz on the road after this game before heading home to take on the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

