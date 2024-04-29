Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Denver Nuggets in Game 5? Latest on star Lakers center's status (April 29)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable to play in the upcoming Game 5 of the LA Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. His participation in the must-win contest will be a game-time decision.

However, Davis has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His latest appearance was in Game 4 of the series, which featured the former NBA champion registering 25 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, and one block to lead the team to victory and avoid being swept in the first-round playoff series.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis was previously listed in the Lakers injury report for the first three games of the ongoing series due to lower back soreness. However, during Game 3, Davis was seen grabbing at his wrist and has since been listed on the Lakers' injury report due to a left wrist sprain.

Anthony Davis' stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis has played 31 career games against the Denver Nuggets in the regular season and has won 13 of them. The nine-time NBA All-Star has averaged 23.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game against the Nuggets in the regular season.

Davis has also played 13 playoff games versus the Nuggets, winning 5 of them, including one of the four games played so far in the ongoing series.

The last time Davis and the Lakers faced the Nuggets in the playoffs was last year in the Western Conference Finals, which concluded with the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers.

The four-time All-NBA player is averaging 30.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks as the Lakers avoided being swept and secured a 1-3 record against the Nuggets in the ongoing first-round playoff series..

Davis also averaged 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks as the Lakers went winless 0-3 against the reigning NBA champions in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Anthony Davis and the seventh-seed LA Lakers will look to avoid elimination in the upcoming must-win Game 5 against the second-seed Denver Nuggets.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets?

Game 5 of the Lakers-Nuggets first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will be available locally on ALT and SportsNet LA. It will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.

