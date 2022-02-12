Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers lost center Anthony Davis to an MCL injury in his left knee on Dec. 18, 2021 in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That injury saw the big man sidelined for the next 17 games thereafter.

With him only making his return on Jan. 25 against the Brooklyn Nets, he has since featured in eight of the team's last nine games. Although the Lakers have only secured three wins in those matches, Davis has registered four double-doubles, averaging 29.75 points per game in all four outings.

Anthony Davis' best appearance of the season came against the San Antonio Spurs, as he registered 35 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on the night. He was not able to convert a single shot from beyond the arc but was highly efficient from the field, shooting at 48.4% clip. He posted an almost perfect score from the charity stripes, attaining a free throw accuracy of 83.3%.

GoldenKnightⒸ @GoldenKnightGFX Man Anthony Davis has been REALLY good since he came back from injury Man Anthony Davis has been REALLY good since he came back from injury

In their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the three-time block champion was featured for 40 minutes but could only manage 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He shot eight of 11 from the field, with a 72.7% field goal accuracy and 25.0% from the free throw line.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch a foul shot by Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on February 09, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

According to the LA Lakers, the center's availability for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors has been ruled probable. This is largely due to soreness in his right wrist, which might keep him out of tonight's clash. Anthony Davis had earlier complained about a wrist injury at the beginning of the month but is yet to sit out a game because of it.

With the Lakers having gone 5-11 in their last 16 games, they have since fallen in the perking order and are now ranked 9th in the NBA Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are listed as questionable for tonight's game. Westbrook is suffering from back tightness while James is experiencing soreness in his left knee. Frank Vogel will require his best players if they are to give the Warriors a good run.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player with 3 straight 25-point, 15-rebound games since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001. Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player with 3 straight 25-point, 15-rebound games since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001. https://t.co/ZxMVibJ5Kb

The team could do with a win, and even more so against arguably the best defense in the league: the Golden State Warriors. In their previous encounter this season, the Warriors claimed victory by a seven-point differential, with Davis posting a 33-point performance, completing 11 rebounds and two assists.

Our prediction stands for the eight-time All-Star player making an appearance tonight as they strive to attain their first win over the Warriors this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Golden State will be without their defensive powerhouse, Draymond Green, who will be sorely missed. But the side were recently able to maintain a nine-game winning streak in his absence, before losing to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks in their last two outings.

Edited by David Nyland