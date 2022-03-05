Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis has not played at the level many expected coming into the season, and that has been a factor in their poor campaign so far.

Although much of the blame has been directed at Russell Westbrook, Davis has not been as efficient as many hoped. He has struggled from 3-point range, shooting 18.2% from beyond the arc, a large disparity from his 39% shooting from deep in the bubble.

There is still little time for the Lakers to salvage anything from their season, despite having one of the toughest schedules for the remainder of the season. However, they will need a healthy, efficient AD.

The game tonight against the Golden State Warriors is a must-win, as their record against the top teams has not been great. Fans would like to know if their big man will be on hand to help them in their search for a win

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

According to the latest injury report released by the NBA, Davis is listed as "out" for tonight's game against the Warriors. Davis, who has missed a significant number of games this season, is on the sidelines this time with a foot sprain.

Daily Sports News @daily_sports01 Lakers injury report (vs. Warriors)

QUESTIONABLE:

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle)

LeBron James (knee)



PROBABLE:

Avery Bradley (knee)



OUT:

Anthony Davis (ankle)

Kendrick Nunn (knee) Lakers injury report (vs. Warriors)QUESTIONABLE:Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle)LeBron James (knee)PROBABLE:Avery Bradley (knee)OUT:Anthony Davis (ankle)Kendrick Nunn (knee)

Davis' frailty has been a problem for the Lakers as their big man has not been around long enough to help their campaign. The Lakers will need to figure out a way to get the dub against the Warriors tonight without AD.

When will Anthony Davis return?

While there is no timeline for Davis' return, the team has stated that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks from February 17. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, his return might be further extended into early April.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP This is getting really out of hand.



Get well soon, Anthony Davis! This is getting really out of hand.Get well soon, Anthony Davis! https://t.co/1kTI1x2THJ

If the Lakers hope to make any headway in the playoffs, AD will be a crucial piece for that run. In the meantime, the team will need to figure out how to get wins without him, to at least guarantee their spot in the postseason.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Davis has not been at his best since winning the championship in 2020 but is still a key member of the squad. His presence is a significant boost on both ends of the floor, and the Laker faithful still fancy their chances with a healthy AD.

The Brow is their best defensive player, and his switchability is a huge plus. In 25 games the Lakers have played without AD, and they have a 10-15 record.

