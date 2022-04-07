Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers suffered a disappointing loss last time out against the Phoenix Suns, which marked the end of the road for them as it relates to playoff basketball. They are currently 17 games under .500 and hold the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Injuries have sidelined Davis for extended periods, as the big man has only featured in 40 games this season. The Lakers were counting on Davis to be healthy for a successful season, but that was not the case.

Russell Westbrook was brought in during the offseason as the third option in situations where LeBron James and/or Davis were unavailable. However, that experiment has also not worked out as Westbrook struggled for the better part of the season.

The 2021-22 season is arguably the worst in franchise history, especially with elite talent on the roster. The Lakers have some figuring out to do during the offseason, but first have to see out their three remaining games.

The purple and gold will face off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center tonight, and Davis' availability is a concern for many. Fans would like to know if their skilled big man will be available for tonight's contest.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, Davis is listed as "questionable" for the tie against the Warriors. He is still nursing an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for 18 consecutive games.

The Lakers were hopeful his return would help rally the team to finish in the play-in spot. Unfortunately, his presence has not been much help in their quest.

When will Anthony Davis return?

Although AD is still on the injury report, there is a high chance he will play tonight against the Warriors. He has featured in the Lakers' last three games, all of which ended in losses.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Without Davis, the Lakers will be missing a crucial member of the team who is effective on both ends of the floor. Although Davis has not been as explosive as he was during his first season with the franchise, they always stand a better chance of winning with him on the floor.

As stated earlier, Davis has played in only 40 games this season, averaging 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 53.2% from the field.

