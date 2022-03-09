Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers pulled off an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors without Anthony Davis to end their four-game skid after returning from the All-Star break. Unfortunately, they failed to extend their winning streak after falling to the San Antonio Spurs in their very next fixture.

Throughout the season, Davis has been under fire for his role in the Lakers' poor run. His enthusiasm and aggression on the hardwood have been questioned this season.

Although the Lakers are not considered championship contenders anymore, they could still make some noise in the playoffs, which is of course if they make it to the postseason.

The Lakers have another test on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets and need every win they can get. To achieve that, they will need their star players, which is why Davis' availability is an area of concern for fans.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets?

Due to a right mid-foot sprain, Davis is listed as "out" ahead of tonight's game against the Rockets. He twisted his ankle after playing 16 minutes against the Utah Jazz before the All-Star break.

Davis' struggles this season have been pronounced, especially from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, his presence will always increase the Lakers' chances of winning.

When will Anthony Davis return?

The Lakers have not released an official return date for Davis. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Davis will be re-evaluated in 4-5 weeks starting February 26.

Davis has been injury-prone for the last couple of years, and that has impacted the Purple and Gold's shot at winning a championship. He is an invaluable member of the team, which is why his teammates and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

In AD's first season with the Lakers, he played a crucial role in helping them win the 2020 championship. Since then, he has not been as dominant.

Nonetheless, the Lakers do not really stand a chance without Davis even though LeBron James is having a spectacular season. His skillset offensively and ability to protect the paint are standout attributes that set the big man apart.

Davis has played only 37 games this season and has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 blocks. The Lakers have played 27 games without Davis and have an 11-16 record.

