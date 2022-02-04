Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

In the recent games since Anthony Davis' return from an MCL injury in late January, LA Lakers fans have been treated to seeing the talented eight-time All-Star close to his brilliant best.

The 6-feet 10-inches center has been magnificent since his return to the fold, posting an average of 29.3 points in his last 3 games for the Lakers. He has also averaged 10.6 rebounds in that time and looks to be in his best form yet this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis last 3 games:



29.3 PPG

10.7 RPG

2.7 BPG

57.6 FG%



Still elite. Anthony Davis last 3 games:29.3 PPG10.7 RPG2.7 BPG57.6 FG%Still elite. https://t.co/6O4ErvRiSw

His 30-point performance in their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers played a huge role in the Purple and Gold securing a 99-94 win. He also posted 15 rebounds and 3 blocks, exerting his dominance throughout all of the 36 minutes he was on the court. The Lakers-Blazers game went down to the wire as the Lakers secured an important win.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers turns over the ball as he is charged with traveling while driving into Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The LA Lakers center's availability for tonight's game against the LA Clippers has been reported as probable. Anthony Davis is said to have soreness in his wrist that might see him sit out tonight's encounter. That's one piece of news the Lakers could certainly do without at the moment, considering superstar LeBron James is out injured.

Davis' work rate in his Wednesday appearance for the Lakers must have taken a toll on his wrist. But he will be needed tonight if the Lakers are to stand a chance of maintaining winning momentum.

In their last outing, the Lakers secured a much-needed win as they had previously struggled to get back to winning ways following a three-game losing streak. They are currently ranked ninth in the NBA Western Conference with a 48.1 win/loss percentage, holding a 24-27 record. If they are to make it to the playoffs this season, they will require some form of consistency as we near the business end.

It is our prediction that the 3-time block champion will feature for the Lakers tonight as a starting player of course. His impact on the game will most likely be the difference between the Lakers securing a 2-game winning streak or losing to their neighbors.

