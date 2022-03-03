Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are challenged with having to fight for a playoff spot without Anthony Davis on the roster. The three-time block champion sustained a foot injury in their five point win against the Utah Jazz and has since then missed their last three appearances.

Since his absence on Feb. 16, the Lakers are yet to win a game, losing to the LA Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Dallas Mavericks. In a total of 61 games played by the Lakers, Davis has only made 37 appearances owing to injuries. Of which he has partook in 17 victories but suffered 20 losses in the process.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 4 years ago today, Anthony Davis did this to the Suns:



53 PTS (16/29 FG)

18 REB

5 BLK

1 TO



His previous 5 games: 27, 45, 42, 38, 44 4 years ago today, Anthony Davis did this to the Suns:53 PTS (16/29 FG)18 REB5 BLK1 TOHis previous 5 games: 27, 45, 42, 38, 44 https://t.co/fLuSOtc3Ob

Posting an average of 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 18.2% from the beyond the arc. For the first time since his sophomore season (2014), Davis missed out on being selected for the All-Star Game, with only LeBron James making it out of the franchise.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Russell Westbrook #0, LeBron James #6 and Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers check up on teammate Anthony Davis #3 after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been ruled out of tonight's game against the LA Clippers. Having lost all three outings against the Clippers this season, the Lakers are poised to snatch a win against Tyronn Lee's side.

The Clippers come into the game with some momentum, having secured back-to-back victories over the Houston Rockets in their last outings. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to maintain their streak and steal a fourth win over the Lakers this season.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Frank Vogel on this final stretch of the season and how things could end up for the Lakers: "If [Anthony Davis] is able to come back and we catch the right matchup or catch a team at the right time and if we’re able to catch fire at the right time, we’re going to have a chance" Frank Vogel on this final stretch of the season and how things could end up for the Lakers: "If [Anthony Davis] is able to come back and we catch the right matchup or catch a team at the right time and if we’re able to catch fire at the right time, we’re going to have a chance"

Along with Davis being unavailable for tonight's game, Kendrick Nunn is out, Talen Horton-Tucker is probable and Bradley Avery and LeBron James' availability is questionable. In Unibrow's absence, Russell Westbrook will be required to step up and help Bron take the team through to the playoffs.

When will Anthony Davis return?

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during a 119-115 Clippers win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Davis' return date to the court is still unknown as he will be re-evaluated in two weeks to check on his mid-foot sprain injury progress. While some are of the opinion that the center will most likely miss the remainder of the season. Fans hold out hope, expecting the 28-year old to make a quick recovery/return to the court ahead of the playoffs.

His absence from the team has seen the Lakers struggle to defeat the 10th seed New Orleans Pelicans. Sustaining a blowout defeat to the Pelicans, with newly traded CJ McCollum leading the charge.

