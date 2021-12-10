Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are preparing to play at the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a matchup between two Western Conference playoff contenders. After an impressive 117-102 home victory Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers are trying to put together wins as they begin a stretch of five road games among their next six overall.

Thursday night's game will be an important one for the Lakers (13-12) as their upcoming stretch of games features some favorable matchups. After the game in Memphis (14-11), none of Los Angeles' next four opponents are above .500: the OKC Thunder (8-16), the Orlando Magic (5-21), the Dallas Mavericks (12-12) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14).

For a team that has dealt with a number of sidelined players, the Lakers would like to put together a solid stretch of performances. Their best spans have been a three-game winning streak and a pair of two-game winning streaks. However, they've also had a three-game losing skid and twice had two-game losing skids.

If the team wants to start moving ahead in the West, this upcoming stretch of games could be crucial.

The Lakers have had success because of the play of star forward Anthony Davis. When Davis is at his best, he's one of the most lethal two-way forwards in the league. So far, Davis is averaging 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable for tonight's game

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the game in Memphis. Davis has been dealing with a left thumb sprain, but it would be a surprise if Davis isn't on the court.

The Lakers have had a rollercoaster start to the season. Injuries have played a big part, but with players returning it appears the team could be ready to try to get on the right track.

As of now, the Lakers find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference. Only a game behind the fourth-place Grizzlies, the matchup offers an opportunity to climb the ranks.

With a favorable stretch of upcoming opponents on the schedule, this could be the perfect time for this Lakers team to flip the switch.

Beyond this stretch looms games against some of the league's best teams. The Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls (17-9) on Dec. 19 and then have home games against the Phoenix Suns (20-4) on Dec. 21 and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) on Christmas.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein