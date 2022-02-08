Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers, led by Anthony Davis, are gearing up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The Lakers (26-28) have had a challenging season under coach Frank Vogel as they are ninth in the Western Conference. They have hovered around the .500 mark all season. The Lakers have won just four of their last 10 games and are coming into this game after beating the New York Knicks thanks to the performances of LeBron James and AD.

Anthony Davis and co. are five games behind the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (31-23) and are in desperate need of an uptick if they want to become a serious threat in the postseason.

One of the reasons the Lakers have struggled so much is because of the games that Anthony Davis has missed due to a knee injury and the lack of cohesion and chemistry between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. All this has resulted in the three superstars of the Lakers not having much time on the court together.

AD has missed 21 games this season for the Lakers due to a knee injury he picked up in a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the campaign. The Lakers ended up on the losing side on 10 occasions in the 17 games that Davis missed.

Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

AD dunks against the New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been listed as probable for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. Having already missed 17 games this season, AD continues to be plagued by injuries as he has done throughout his career.

While Davis' main problem this season has been the knee issue he picked up in the game against the Timberwolves, AD's wrist has been bothering him since his return to the lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers after slamming home a dunk and falling to the ground. AD immediately grimaced in pain but the X-rays came back negative.

With a tantalizing game against the defending Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, AD will without question be ready for this game and remind the NBA once again as to why he is one of the best players in the world.

The Lakers have a crucial run of games in the coming days as they go up against the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers after this matchup with the Bucks, and AD will want to stay healthy and get his team back to winning ways with strong performances against those sides.

They have some ground to make up in the Western Conference and Anthony Davis plays a vital role in that.

