Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

So far this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have had to rely on Anthony Davis more than usual. With LeBron James out with an abdominal injury, Davis has been needed to play a more significant role with Russell Westbrook.

Davis has had his own injury struggles this season, appearing on the injury report multiple times with cold-like symptoms and an injured thumb.

Davis injured his thumb early in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder but checked back in later. In the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers he only played seven minutes.

Since then, Davis has appeared on the injury report as probable but has played over 40 minutes in those two games. The Lakers won both those games by just three points, with Davis scoring 32 against the Charlotte Hornets and 24 against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers have struggled this season with or without Davis, but it seems like they are on the verge of turning it around. Tonight, they play against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has lost its last six games.

Still, having Davis might be crucial, as the Lakers have been beaten by struggling teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trailblazers already this season.

What is Anthony Davis’ status for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis driving to the rim with the ball

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for a thumb injury for the third straight game. However, he has played in the previous two games, averaging 44.1 minutes in those games. Even though tonight’s game against the Timberwolves is in the second half of a back-to-back, Davis will still likely play.

With final favorites Lakers getting off to a slow start and with LeBron James out, Davis will likely play today against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis has put up 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in those two previous games.

If you were to go just off Davis’ box score numbers, you would think he was very much healthy, but with him logging so many minutes, it is possible he could have a setback, even though its unlikely.

The starting lineup against the Heat was Davis, Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan. If nothing changes, it will likely stay the same.

