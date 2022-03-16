Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are having a terrible season, more so because of Anthony Davis' frailty. There is so much they can achieve with the All-Star big man but have had a difficult time keeping him on the floor.

Injuries, among other factors, have plagued the Lakers this season, with Davis at the center of it. The team is currently in the hands of 37-year-old LeBron James, who is doing the heavy lifting without much support.

Although James has been inspirational, his efforts alone have not been enough to lead the Lakers to as many victories. The Purple and Gold are languishing in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, not where many expected the Lakers to be coming into the season.

The Lakers were one of the favorites to win the championship after overhauling their roster and bringing in Russell Westbrook to form a big three. Unfortunately, that experiment has not worked out well, and the Lakers are currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

With 14 games left to play this season, there is some hope for the Lakers if they can go on a winning spree. First, they will have to overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, and fans are anxious to know if Davis will be available to help his team.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, Davis is listed as "out" with a mid-foot sprain ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves. He sustained the injury against the Utah Jazz just before the All-Star weekend and has since been ineligible to play.

Every time Davis hits the deck, fans' hearts skip a bit as he is not the most durable player in the league. So far this season, Davis has missed 31 games, six fewer than how many he has featured in.

When will Anthony Davis return?

Although there is no official timeline for Davis' return, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a return before the playoffs is likely. Reaching the playoffs is all that is on the team's mind right now, but they will undoubtedly need Davis to be competitive.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Many still believe a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron could lead this Lakers team to a deep playoff run. Davis recently spoke about how the 2021 playoffs first-round tie would have had a different outcome if he was not battling a knee injury.

While Davis has been underwhelming this year, injury aside, he remains one of the best players in the league. His impact on both ends of the floor is a big boost for the Lakers. With a healthy Davis, the Lakers will undoubtedly have more success.

