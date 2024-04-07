Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on former Champion's status (April 7)

The LA Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves for their fourth and final encounter of the season, with the Lakers looking to tie it 2-2. The game is part of the NBA's 13-game lineup.

On Saturday night, the Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-97 to clinch their fourth consecutive victory. D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers, who shot an incredible 56% from the field and scored 28 points.

LeBron James contributed 24 points and 12 assists, while Anthony Davis added 22 points and 13 rebounds in the win. The Lakers (45-33) have now climbed to eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

With just five games remaining in the regular season and trailing the sixth-place Suns by two games, the Lakers find themselves in a position to potentially avoid the play-in round.

However, with stars Davis and James grappling with health concerns, the Lakers may opt to tread cautiously and accept their fate in the play-in round rather than risk exacerbating any existing injuries.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis, who set a personal season record with 52 minutes of play during the double-overtime 128-124 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly strained his left knee after hyperextending it.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Davis was seen on the sidelines as the Lakers' medical staff examined his knee.

Initially listed as questionable for the second night of the back-to-back, the nine-time All-Star was later re-evaluated and ruled out of participating in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the inaugural encounter between the Bucks and the Lakers, Davis sustained a shoulder injury. During the second half of the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket, Davis attempted to take a charge but received an elbow to the shoulder from the imposing 6-foot-11, 240-pound 'Greek Freak.'

How do I watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated Western Conference matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be aired locally on Spectrum Sports Net for home coverage and Bally Sports North for away coverage, respectively.

The game will be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.