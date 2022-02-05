Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the New York Knicks? | 2021-22 NBA season

For the better part of the 2021-22 NBA season, Anthony Davis has not been at his best, resulting in several losses for the LA Lakers. Much of the heavy lifting was left to LeBron James but that has not translated into victories for the Purple and Gold.

Coming into the season, the Lakers were favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Western Conference. They put together an elite team, but have not lived up to the hype so far.

With a 25-28 record, the Lakers are currently ranked ninth in the West and are fighting for a shot at the playoffs through the play-in tournament. With 29 games left for the Lakers, there needs to be a turnaround, and fast.

Later on Saturday night, the Lakers will host the New York Knicks and will have an opportunity to get back to winning ways. Davis' presence will undoubtedly be a boost, which is why fans are eager to know his availability for the matchup.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the New York Knicks?

Anthony Davis just returned from a knee injury but has been battling right wrist soreness. However, he has been listed as "probable" on the team's injury report ahead of tonight's clash.

freeplays @freeplays LA Lakers PF Anthony Davis (wrist) is probable Saturday. SF Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out LA Lakers PF Anthony Davis (wrist) is probable Saturday. SF Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out

In his second game back, he hurt his wrist after an awkward landing against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter. He missed the next game due to a swelling in his wrist but has since featured for the Lakers despite getting listed on the injury report.

Anthony Davis since returning from injury:31 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists30 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks Anthony Davis since returning from injury:31 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists30 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks👀 https://t.co/6ADW5G4j37

The Lakers have a 10-11 record with Davis sidelined, but they missed him more on the defensive end as their defensive rating suffered. Since his return, they have been better defensively but are yet to dominate offensively.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been a different player since his return from a knee injury. He is playing like the Davis of old and has been a significant contributor on both ends of the floor.

In Davis' last five games, he is averaging 25.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.8 blocks. For the season he is averaging 23.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field.

