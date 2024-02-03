Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 4x All-NBA Team nominee's status (February 3)

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the marque matchup between the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks on Saturday. Davis was upgraded to questionable after missing back-to-back games, having been initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.

In the Lakers' four-game road trip span, Davis played the first two against the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, going 1-1. He logged 45 minutes in the Warriors matchup on Jan. 27 in a gruelling double-overtime 145-144 win, ending with 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Davis then played for 29 minutes against the Rockets after being pulled out early in the fourth. Trailing by double digits, the Lakers eventually lost 135-119.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis missed the last two games after sustaining bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms. He has played through most games despite being on the injury report with Achilles, hip, ankle, foot and abductor injuries.

This season, he has played 46 games, a significant improvement from the 56 he played last year. He missed two games due to his left abductor strain on Dec. 15 against the San Antonio Spurs and the Rockets on Nov. 8, with the Lakers going 0-2.

Anthony Davis' stats vs New York Knicks

Anthony Davis has won 11 of his 19 matchups against the Knicks, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers.

He has averaged 25.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists against the Knicks, including career-highs in all stats, 48 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and five blocks.

Davis has 10 double-doubles against the Knicks. In his most recent game, he had 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks in the Lakers' 114-109 loss.

His availability on the court against the Knicks would be key, as the Knicks remain the best team in the last 10 games, winning nine straight. Davis' defense, especially against the newest All-Star Jalen Brunson, who's coming off a 40 point win, will be key for the Lakers.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks?

The game between the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks will be nationally televised on ABC with tipoff at 8:30 p.m at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

