Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers star center's status (March 4)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable to play for the LA Lakers against the OKC Thunder on Monday. His availability will be a game-time decision.

Davis had played against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday after being cleared for the game. He recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks for Lakers' losing effort at home ground.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis was listed on the LA Lakers' injury report because of a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury. It is a non-contact ailment due to excessive workload and lack of rest.

Davis has been questionable on injury reports for most of the season but has missed only four games yet. The former NBA champion has been very durable this season and has been in the starting lineup for the Lakers almost every single night, which has helped them stay in the race for a playoff spot.

Anthony Davis' stats vs OKC Thunder

The four-time All-NBA player has played 29 games against the OKC Thunder and has won 14 of them, averaging 27.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

Monday's matchup will be the LA Lakers' and Davis' third encounter against the OKC Thunder this season. The nine-time NBA All-Star registered 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and seven blocks in their first encounter, which the Lakers won 129-120.

The Lakers emerged victorious 112-105 in their second meeting with the Thunder as well. Davis recorded 27 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block to lead the Lakers' winning effort.

Davis is having a solid season, averaging 25 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 blocks in 58 games. He is shooting 55.8% from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers (33-29) are tenth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They head into this game, having lost their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday where LeBron James becoming the first person to cross the 40,000 career points benchmark.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder (42-18) are the top seed in the Western Conference. Previously second, they climbed to the first spot after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. They head into the matchup for the second of their back-to-back game night having won seven of their last 10 games.

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Thunder as they gear up for their third and final matchup of the regular season.