Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are preparing for their final home game on Friday night against the OKC Thunder.

Anthony Davis has been sidelined by knee and ankle injuries for significant stretches. After returning to the lineup on April 1, Davis played three games before sitting out Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Davis, who has played 40 games, averaged 24.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his last three outings.

The game will feature two Western Conference teams near the bottom of the standings. The Lakers (31-49), on an eight-game losing skid, were eliminated Tuesday from a spot in the play-in tournament. They have two games remaining, including the game against the Thunder (24-56).

Anthony Davis is listed as out for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out.

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the OKC Thunder. The veteran forward is dealing with a knee injury. With just two games remaining on the schedule, there's a chance Davis has already played his last game of the season.

It's been another rollercoaster season for the Lakers star forward, as the injuries have piled up. After looking noticeably bigger coming into the season, his goal of staying healthier by putting on more weight has backfired. There will be lingering questions about whether the talented star can figure out a way to stay off the injury report for an extended period of time.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“When I’m healthy, I’m a Motherfu**er… but I got to stay healthy.”



(via Anthony Davis on his skill set:“When I’m healthy, I’m a Motherfu**er… but I got to stay healthy.”(via @mcten Anthony Davis on his skill set:“When I’m healthy, I’m a Motherfu**er… but I got to stay healthy.”(via @mcten) https://t.co/FRlkxAPrwF

When Davis has played, he's been an impactful player who can put up impressive production. Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2%.

Fans will be watching closely this offseason to see what the future holds for Davis and the Lakers organization. It seems as if major changes will be in store moving forward.

Davis is under contract through 2024-25.

LeBron James (ankle) will also not play for the Lakers on Friday night. The team announced it was shutting James down for the rest of the season. He finished with 56 games. He will miss eight of the team's final 10 games.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery.

Los Angeles is mired in its second losing season with James and its first with James and Davis. The franchise, despite winning the 2020 championship in the bubble, has had a losing mark in seven of its past nine seasons.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein