Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting prepared for their game tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

The game is a showdown between two Western Conference rivals that are trending in opposite directions. For the Suns, it's an opportunity to continue to finish out the regular season on a high note as the team stands strong with their spot at the top of the Western Conference standings.

For Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, it's another crucial game if the team wants to have a chance at making the play-in tournament for a shot at the NBA playoffs.

As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves in eleventh place in the West with an overall record of 31-47 this year. The Lakers have currently lost six games in a row and trail the San Antonio Spurs by two games for the tenth seed.

While Anthony Davis has been out an extended amount of time throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, there's no denying that he gives the Lakers a big boost when he's on the court. When he's played, Davis has gone on to post averages of 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for the Lakers this season.

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis only recently returned to the lineup after missing an extended amount of time, but suffered another injury and it remains to be seen if he will be able to go in tonight's game.

The team is called it a sprained foot, and it will be interesting to see if Davis is able to give it a go for the Lakers tonight.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis today:



28 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists

3 Blocks

2 Steals Anthony Davis today:28 Points9 Rebounds8 Assists3 Blocks2 Steals https://t.co/2SbGxssass

With the regular season winding down, it's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time if they want to potentially earn a spot in the play-in tournament. After tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers will have three more games remaining in the regular season, including matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

If the team is going to have a chance to earn a spot in the play-in tournament, in order to hopefully get into the NBA playoffs, they are going to need to win as many games as possible.

As of now, the Lakers would miss the play-in tournament as they still remain two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot. While Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy throughout the year, him being on the court would give the team the best possible chance to make a final run towards the playoffs.

