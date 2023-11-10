Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (Nov. 10)

The LA Lakers resume their road trip tonight, traveling to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Davis' availability remains to be seen. He left the game early against the Miami Heat due to a hip spasm that he couldn't play through. He missed the team's game against the Houston Rockets, which they lost by 34 points.

Anthony Davis is questionable for tonight's matchup due to left adductor and hip spasms.

The LA Lakers are struggling with a slew of injuries, with Davis being the most significant name on the list. With LeBron James in his 21st season and approaching 39 years old, many, including James, have stated that Davis is the face of the Lakers franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis is incredibly crucial to the team's success on both sides of the floor, and his absence almost always hurts the team. The Lakers have had a 47-58 record without Davis since the 2020–21 NBA season.

Expand Tweet

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Davis was prepared to play against Houston on Wednesday.

"I feel better, a lot better than whatever day that was (Miami)," said Anthony Davis. "I got some more treatment this afternoon and (we'll) make a decision from there but it does feel better."

He was eventually ruled out, but after getting additional rest, many are speculating that he will not miss the blockbuster matchup against the Phoenix Suns and the first game of the In-Season Tournament. The LA Lakers are 0-5 on the road to begin the year, and Davis might lace up to snap that skid.

Anthony Davis was playing at an MVP level before his injury

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis was at an MVP pace before he got hurt. He is still the leading candidate for the DPOY award this season and could maintain his power ranking at the top if he returns soon. Additionally, he was a monster on the glass and was putting up incredible numbers on the offensive end as well.

Davis is averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.3 blocks per game. He was doing so while shooting 55.3% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range, and 88.4% from the free-throw line.

Expand Tweet

Davis leads the NBA in stocks (steals + blocks) with 4.4; the second player on the list is at 3.5. He is also in the top 10 in win shares, offensive and defensive win shares, PER, VORP, BPM, and several other advanced stats. It remains to be seen if he returns on Friday against the Suns to put the Lakers back on the map.

Poll : Who will win? Los Angeles Phoenix 0 votes