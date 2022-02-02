Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers continue to find themselves battling to climb up the ranks in the Western Conference. After a recent 129-121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles has found itself in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The team has continued to deal with inconsistent play throughout the first half of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. As of today, the Lakers currently find themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 24-27. Tonight's matchup against Portland will present an ideal opportunity for the team to get back on track.

Since previously returning to the Lakers after an extended absence, superstar forward Anthony Davis has shown flashes with his play on the court. In his last three games, Davis has gone on to produce averages of 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 55.1% from the field. Although Davis played in the Lakers' most recent game against the Hawks, he sat out the previous encounter against the Charlotte Hornets as the team looks to carefully get him back in game shape.

Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis is probable for tonight's game

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis has been dealing with a recent wrist injury and the team has said that he is day to day. Since returning to the lineup last week against the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers have exercised caution when it comes to getting Davis back into the full swing of things.

The superstar forward has had some impressive games, including a 31-point, 12-rebound performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, it hasn't resulted in wins for the Lakers, as the team has gotten just one victory in their last four games. If Los Angeles wants to try and build some momentum before the All-Star break, it's going to be crucial to have all hands on deck. The team has had to deal with LeBron James being sidelined as of late, which means that Davis will need to carry the load offensively until he returns.

Also Read Article Continues below

After tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers will get ready for a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow. The Lakers will then start a two-game homestand that includes matchups against the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. So far this year, Davis is currently averaging 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field but only 18.0% from three.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra