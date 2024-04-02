Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on DPOY candidate's status (April 2)

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will continue to be on the team's injury report, tagged as questionable for the coming game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, marking their second head-to-head of the season following the Lakers' 132-131 win on Jan. 9.

In their last matchup, the Lakers capitalized on their free throw opportunities in the fourth quarter, attempting 23 shots from the line to secure the victory. Despite both teams exhibiting strong shooting performances from the field, the Lakers maintained an advantage at the free-throw line, attempting 36 shots compared to the Raptors' 13.

While Toronto dominated in points scored in the paint with a 70-50 lead over LA, the Lakers capitalized on the Raptors' turnovers, converting them into 28 points.

The Lakers have maintained a strong offensive performance, scoring 117.7 points per game, ranking eighth in the league. Their shooting accuracy is impressive, as they hit 49.8% from the field (third) and a commendable 37.7% from beyond the arc (seventh).

Furthermore, they have performed well at the free-throw line, converting 78.0% of their attempts (13th).

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Following a record-setting performance in this season's double-overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis reportedly incurred a strain to his left knee.

During the early stages of the fourth quarter, he was observed on the sidelines as the Lakers' medical team assessed his knee.

Initially listed as questionable for the second night of the back-to-back, the nine-time All-Star was subsequently ruled out for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies after undergoing a re-evaluation.

AD faced another injury setback recently. During the first encounter between the Bucks and the Lakers, he suffered a shoulder injury.

In the second half of the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo executed a drive, Davis attempted to draw a charge but received an elbow to the shoulder from the towering 6-foot-11, 240-pound 'Greek Freak.'

Despite the injury, AD continued to play, albeit with a noticeable decline in performance during the second half. He only tallied eight points and exhibited diminished aggression.

Throughout the game, he was frequently observed clutching his shoulder and displaying signs of discomfort with grimaces.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors?

The game between the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It will be aired locally on TSN and Spectrum SportsNet for home and away coverage, respectively.