Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz. This contest will feature a pair of Western Conference rivals who are looking to pick up an important win right before the NBA's All-Star break.

For the Lakers, tonight's game against the Jazz presents an opportunity for the team to head into the All-Star break on a high note. Both teams are trending in opposite directions as the Jazz are currently riding a six-game winning streak and find themselves in fourth place in the West. The Lakers have lost their last three games and currently hold an overall record of 26-31.

Whenever the Lakers have had success this year, it's been due in large part to the contribution of superstar forward Anthony Davis alongside LeBron James. Although the team continues to struggle with inconsistent play this campaign, Davis has been one of the few Lakers players to come to the party in terms of their performances on the court.

In his last seven games, the superstar forward has gone on to post averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis is officially listed as probable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz. The team has stated that Davis is currently dealing with a wrist injury and is considered day-to-day. With tonight being the last game before the All-Star break, everything points to Davis being ready to go as the Lakers look to pick up a crucial win.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a tough position in the Western Conference standings as they sit ninth. However, the team still has a chance to make a strong push throughout the second half of the season. Tonight's game against the Jazz could be one that sets the tone for the remainder of the year.

The Lakers currently find themselves six games behind the Denver Nuggets, who occupy the sixth seed in the West. If the team can start to string together a solid number of wins and maintain that momentum post the All-Star break, they may very well likely find themselves back in playoff contention.

Although Davis has been in-and-out of the lineup due to injury, when he has been on the court he is usually relatively productive. So far this season, Davis has gone on to post averages of 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field.

