Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers could benefit from the return of Anthony Davis to the roster at the moment. The franchise has been continuously caught in a web of their own undoing as they struggle for a play-in spot. Their season can be described as a case of "the Tortoise and the Hare," in a league where pace and youthfulness is heavily relied on.

In the Lakers' last 15 outings, the team has sustained 11 losses and are in need of a miracle to finish the season with a playoff spot. Despite their highly rich and experienced squad, the Lakers have found it difficult to get into their rhythm for most of the season.

ESPN @espn As of now, the Lakers won't make the playoffs As of now, the Lakers won't make the playoffs 👀 https://t.co/Pfg4AizAiA

Iaskt's safe to say that the Lakers should be focused on getting everything in place for next season. Some have attributed the purple and gold franchise's woes to an unhealthy squad and AD's absence. But Davis hasn't exactly been inspiring in the time he's been on the court.

Of 75 outings the Lakers have undertaken, Davis has been on hand for only 37 games, as his season has been marred by injuries. In that number of games, they have won 17 and lost 20, while he mustered 17 double-doubles. He averages 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, having featured for 35.1 minutes per game.

What's Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

Russell Westbrook #0, LeBron James #6 and Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers check on teammate Anthony Davis #3 after an injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers have announced the availability of Anthony Davis for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz as doubtful. The center sustained a foot injury the last time both teams went head-to-head and was forced to be carried off after just 16 minutes on the court.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter - Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.



- LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual. - Anthony Davis completed his first full practice since his injury (Feb. 16), and responded well. He’s doubtful to play Tues. at DAL as he ramps up conditioning.- LeBron is also doubtful due to the ankle he sprained at NOP, but will be evaluated prior to the game as usual.

In their head-to-head games this season, the Lakers have the advantage, having won both times at the Crypto.com Arena. The Jazz come into this game on the back of a 5-game losing streak, sustaining losses to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are currently on a 3-game losing streak, bearing losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis is highly unlikely to suit up tonight for the Lakers as they look to break their losing streak and chart a new path to the play-in tournament.

