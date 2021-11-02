Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs the Houston Rockets? 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis has had a strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season, especially when it comes to his ability on the defensive side of the ball. Although the LA Lakers have gotten off to a slower start than some might have hoped, Davis continues to produce at a high level.

While this Lakers team has its fair amount of starpower with the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and even Carmelo Anthony, there's no doubt that Davis could be the key to the Purple and Gold having a successful year.

So far this season, the production has looked impressive for the talented forward. Davis is currently averaging 24.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game for the LA Lakers, while shooting 49.0% from the field.

As of now, the LA Lakers find themselves just above .500 at 4-3. They will be getting ready to face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, after they just recently played Houston at home on Sunday. During that game, Davis had been dealing with some knee soreness but managed to play 32 minutes, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Lakers win.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets?

Anthony Davis has officially been listed as probable for the game against the Houston Rockets. He's been dealing with some right knee soreness, but has continued to play through the reported "injury."

With a player like Davis, who has a history of being listed on the injury report, it would seem unlikely that the Lakers would risk his health if they were concerned it could get worse. Anthony Davis is going to be crucial for the LA Lakers to have any potential chance of winning an NBA Championship this year, so odds are that the Lakers aren't too worried about his health getting worse by playing.

The rest of the Lakers team has a number of players who are questionable to play in the game, including fellow star LeBron James. It would seem as if Davis is trending towards playing for the LA Lakers, especially if the team is going to potentially be without a number of his teammates.

The Rockets have been a team that has struggled throughout the early part of the 2021-22 NBA season. They currently find themselves with a 1-5 record, and the team is still extremely young in their "rebuilding" process.

If the Lakers can maintain control of this game early, then there's potentially a chance that they will look to rest Anthony Davis as much as possible and try to prevent his knee from getting any worse. It seems as if right now it would be a major surprise if Anthony Davis wasn't on the floor for tonight's game.

