Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a sour tale for the LA Lakers. With a pair of injuries to one of their Big Three, Anthony Davis, their hopes of making the playoffs seem dim. The center had a midfoot sprain against the Utah Jazz in mid-February.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



by

apne.ws/H2ZrOxH The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t get it together, and now they’re nearly out of time. From Anthony Davis’ injuries and Russell Westbrook’s subpar play to LeBron James’ inability to carry them all, nothing has gone well this season.by @gregbeacham The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t get it together, and now they’re nearly out of time. From Anthony Davis’ injuries and Russell Westbrook’s subpar play to LeBron James’ inability to carry them all, nothing has gone well this season.by @gregbeachamapne.ws/H2ZrOxH

He has since missed seven games, and his absence has been felt as the Lakers (28-37) have lost six of those games. They fell to the LA Clippers (twice), New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Guard Austin Reaves was promoted to the starting lineup in AD's absence. The rookie is beginning to show promise, averaging 13.3 points and 5 rebounds in his last three outings.

Davis started the season on a high, recording three 30-plus points games in the first five games of the season. His season-high 35 points against the San Antonio Spurs came in the fourth game of the season.

But his season has been riddled with injuries that have limited him to 37 games. He previously missed a huge chunk of the season with a knee injury. The Lakers went 17-20 when he played.

What's Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and coach Frank Vogel of the LA Lakers check on Anthony Davis (3) after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers center Anthony Davis' is listed as out for Friday night's home game against the Washington Wizards. The 29-year old All-Star is still recovering from the foot injury he sustained last month. He is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days and could return before the end of the season.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference. With 17 games left in the regular season, Los Angeles might have to focus on the 2022-2023 season. This season is pretty much over the franchise.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel said the Lakers are still expecting Anthony Davis to return this season, but can’t forecast anything ahead of his re-evaluation that is set to be about four weeks after the injury occurred (Feb. 16 vs. Utah). Vogel said the Lakers are still expecting Anthony Davis to return this season, but can’t forecast anything ahead of his re-evaluation that is set to be about four weeks after the injury occurred (Feb. 16 vs. Utah).

Aside from Davis and Kendrick Nunn being out, Malik Monk is listed as probable and might not play. Talen Horton-Tucker and LeBron James have been announced as questionable.

Friday night's game against the Wizards (29-35), who are 11th in the Eastern Conference, might be a huge test. Los Angeles is 7-18 since Jan. 9 and 1-6 since the All-Star Break.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein