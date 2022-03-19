Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis relished last night's win against the Toronto Raptors as the LA Lakers broke their 11-game away losing streak. It was obvious from the big man's body language as he cheered on the lads from the bench that he wanted to be on the floor with his teammates.

Down by three points with 10 seconds left to go on the buzzer, Russell Westbrook made a steal from Scottie Barnes and dashed for the right corner of the three-point arc. A three-pointer in the clutch from Russ? Everybody must have been doubting the possibility of it going in, wishing he passes to someone instead, anyone.

The 6 foot 3 inches guard lifted off the ground and went for it. People must have gulped, silence riddling their thoughts as their mouths go dry. The Scotiabank Arena erupted with cheers as his shot sank in with three seconds left on the clock.

Dressed in a black hoodie with a monochrome jacket sitting fitted to his body, Davis roared as Westbrook forced overtime with a clutch three-point shot.

The Lakers smiled again after sealing a victory against the Raptors, but this victory might be short-lived as they take on the Washington Wizards tonight (March 19).

What's Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

Russell Westbrook #0, LeBron James #6 and Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers check up on teammate Anthony Davis #3 after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Anthony Davis remains out for the LA Lakers and is due for a re-evaluation in a few days. He will be missing in action tonight against the Washington Wizards as the Lakers take on their third straight game on the road.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Today is exactly four weeks from Anthony Davis' injury (his original timeline for reevaluation). He was slated to get an MRI at some point this week, so I'd guess there will be some kind of update on his status today or tomorrow. Today is exactly four weeks from Anthony Davis' injury (his original timeline for reevaluation). He was slated to get an MRI at some point this week, so I'd guess there will be some kind of update on his status today or tomorrow.

Of the 70 NBA games the Lakers have played this season, they have lost 20 games without Davis on the court. But they have also lost 20 games with him on the roster. While that's not much of a reassuring stat, his impact on the team cannot be overlooked.

The Lakers will always be stronger with Davis on the court than without. With no clear timeline on when he will return to full fitness, Frank Vogel is tasked with filling his absence with the 36-year-old Dwight Howard.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN Anthony Davis had a "productive week" on the court for the Lakers and responded well as he continues to ramp up his rehab silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/18/2298… Anthony Davis had a "productive week" on the court for the Lakers and responded well as he continues to ramp up his rehab silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/18/2298…

The Wizards are coming into this game on the back of a six-game losing streak and will be looking to break that miserable run.

