Is Anthony Edwards eligible for $41,000,000 million bonus? Closer look at All-Star’s max extension amid 65 game-criteria

Minnesota Timberwolves standout guard Anthony Edwards is having a career year, elevating the team in the Western Conference after last year's failings.

He's among the prestigious group of players in the MVP conversations, carrying the Wolves to a 47-22 record, holding the third spot, despite injuries to star players Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Ant-Man" may see a $41 million increase in earnings, thanks to the NBA's 65-game regulation. Under the NBA's latest regulation, players must participate in a minimum of 65 games throughout the season to qualify for regular-season accolades.

Anthony Edwards has exceeded the threshold with multiple games remaining in the season.

While Edwards has comfortably met the 65-game threshold, numerous superstars haven't fared as well. One prominent player who's feeling the impact of the new regulations is Joel Embiid.

He was the top contender for the MVP title and was poised to secure a spot on the All-NBA team before falling short due to the rule. However, Embiid's candidacy was marred by a significant absence, as he spent a considerable portion of the season sidelined with a knee injury, rendering him ineligible for the awards.

Joining Embiid on the list of 'ineligibility' is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who recently missed his 18th regular-season game.

Additional prominent figures on this list include Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Jamal Murray. The absence of such key competition could pave a smoother path for Ant-Man to secure the $41 million boost in earnings, which he will do so if he's named an All-NBA.

What is Anthony Edwards' contract?

Anthony Edwards has entered the last season of his initial four-year, $44.2 million rookie deal. The 22-year-old phenom inked a lucrative five-year extension worth $204 million last summer, set to take effect starting next season.

Anthony's contract is anticipated to escalate to potentially $260 million, contingent on the accolades he amasses. Nonetheless, NBA insider Bobby Marks disclosed that the salary cap is forecasted to be lower than anticipated compared to last offseason.

It's crucial to note that rookie and supermax extensions remain speculative. Should Edwards secure a spot on the All-NBA team this season, he stands to secure an additional $41 million.

Given his consistent performances throughout the year, such an increase seems probable. During an interview with Malika Andrews, Ant lauded the recently implemented 65-game rule.

“I think the 65-game rule is important because it makes you understand you are here to play basketball. You are not here to play every once in a while and rest.”